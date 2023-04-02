Here’s How ‘The Night Agent’ D.B. Woodside’s ‘Lucifer’ Co-Star Helped Him With New Role

The Night Agent is one of the hottest shows on Netflix. It dropped on the streaming platform on March 23, seemingly out of nowhere, and quickly rocketed to the top of the streaming charts. The Night Agent is based on a popular book, and features an all-star cast of talented actors, including D.B. Woodside. The actor, who rose to fame for his work in Lucifer, revealed in a recent interview that he had a little bit of help to get into character for his role on the show and that he has his Lucifer co-star to thank.

‘The Night Agent’ features an all-star cast

D.B. Woodside attends the “The Night Agent” Los Angeles special screening I Rodin Eckenroth/Getty Images for Netflix

The Night Agent is an intense, detailed thriller with endless twists and turns. The show tells the story of FBI Agent Peter Sutherland, who begins a desperate hunt for an alleged mole who could threaten the security of the entire nation. Sutherland uncovers depths of treachery beyond his wildest dreams and eventually has to fight for his life as he pursues his mission to its end.

Gabriel Basso plays Sutherland, while Luciane Buchanan plays Rose Larkin and Sarah Desjardins plays Maddie Redfield, the daughter of the Vice President. They are supported by Woodside, who portrays Erik Monks, a veteran U.S. Secret Service agent who is assigned to protect Maddie.

What did ‘The Night Agent’ star D.B. Woodside say about his ‘Lucifer’ co-star helping him land the role?

Acclaimed actor D.B. Woodside (@dbwofficial) dishes on his role as a Secret Service agent in the highly anticipated political thriller series, "The Night Agent."#GMA3 pic.twitter.com/9tqXckYf9H — GMA3: What You Need To Know (@ABCGMA3) March 23, 2023

Woodside isn’t new to the landscape of television acting. In fact, he’s been a fan-favorite for years, thanks primarily to his role as the angel Amenadiel in the wildly popular series Lucifer. It was his work in Lucifer that is partially responsible for him landing the role in The Night Agent, as he revealed to CBS Mornings. After admitting that the part of Erik Monks is one that is very close to his heart, Woodside said “I talked to my friend Aimee (Garcia), who was on Lucifer…her boyfriend served (in the military) as well…it really helps to get into the mindset of this guy.”

Woodside revealed that he talked to as many military veterans as he could prior to filming, including his co-star’s husband, so by the time The Night Agent started production, he felt fully prepared to portray the complex, dedicated character of Erik Monks.

What are critics saying about ‘The Night Agent’?

The Night Agent has only been on Netflix for a matter of days, but it is already seeing positive critical attention. On the review site Rotten Tomatoes, The Night Agent has 69% on the Tomatometer. Critics have been praising the nonstop action, with one review reading “it’s a pleasure to see a show better than it might have been, when so often the opposite is true: The Night Agent sparks with curiosity and intrigue, a richly detailed show that propels viewers forward with a relentless pace.”

Another review notes “The Night Agent offers up an espionage thriller with mysteries that build in unexpected ways. By keeping you on the edge of your seat and twisting your expectations, the series is what I’ve been waiting for from the genre on Netflix.” While some critics pointed out some issues with pacing and random character arcs, by and large, reviews are good. Fans who want to check out the action for themselves, and see the results of Woodside’s hard work, can check out the first season of The Night Agent, which is now streaming on Netflix.