Every ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Spin-Off Set to Air in 2023

RuPaul’s Drag Race has become a global phenomenon. The Emmy-winning series has inspired over a dozen Drag Race spin-offs around the world, with more editions of Drag Race on the way. 2023 is set to be a stacked year for Drag Race fans, with one — if not multiple — series airing every week.

Drag Race Belgique

Drag Race Belgique premiered in February 2023 and brings together some of the best and brightest drag talent from across Belgium. The show is hosted by Canada’s Drag Race and Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World alum Rita Baga, who lived in Belgium for several years.

Drag Race Sverige

Drag Race Sverige is Scandinavia’s first Drag Race spin-off, hosted by Swedish drag icon Robert Fux. The show, which premiered in March 2023, is also one of two non-American Drag Race series with its own Untucked.

Drag Race España

Drag Race España enters its third season in March 2023, with Supremme de Luxe and the beloved judges’ panel returning to their roles. In addition, España announced that it would be the first non-US Drag Race to have its own All Stars series.

Drag Race France

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 12 alum Nicky Doll was the first French queen on Drag Race in the US. She went on to host Drag Race in her own country and was a loving mentor to the competing queens. The forthcoming second season of Drag Race France was announced in the summer of 2022.

Canada’s Drag Race

RuPaul’s Drag Race season 11 runner-up Brooke Lynn Hytes was the first Canadian to compete on Drag Race, and she went on to host and judge the Canadian spin-off of the show, Canada’s Drag Race. In late 2022, Canada hosted the second vs. The World spin-off, Canada’s Drag Race: Canada vs. The World. CDR‘s fourth season is due out in 2023.

Drag Race Philippines

Drag Race Philippines features talented Filipino queens on a show presented in both English and Tagalog. Host Paolo Ballesteros, a.k.a. Mama Pao, is joined by RuPaul’s Drag Race and RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars alum Jiggly Caliente on the judges’ panel. Philippines was also the first non-US Drag Race with its own Untucked.

RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under

One of two non-US Drag Race series that RuPaul himself hosts, RuPaul’s Drag Race Down Under searches across Australia and New Zealand for their best drag performers. Its third season is due out sometime in 2023.

RuPaul’s Drag Race UK

Like Drag Race Down Under, RuPaul sits behind the judges’ table on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. The British series to date has the most seasons of any other non-American Drag Race spin-off, with its fourth season airing in the fall of 2022.

Drag Race Italia

Drag Race Italia searches for the Stivale’s Next Drag Superstar. Veteran Italian queen Priscilla hosts the show, which wrapped its second season in December 2022. A third season is on the way in 2023.

Drag Race Mexico

Casting for Drag Race Mexico opened in 2022, and details remain light on the forthcoming series. The show will follow in the footsteps of the Mexican drag competition show La Más Draga. Some names floated around as possible judges on the series are RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Valentina and Drag Race France alum Lolita Banana.

Drag Race Germany

In the words of RuPaul, “Guten tag, Germany!” Drag Race Germany similarly announced its casting last year. Heidi Klum, meanwhile, already hosts her own German drag competition show, Queen of Drags.

Drag Race Brazil

Brazilian drag queens have been featured on TV shows before, but Drag Race is about to come to the South American country sometime in 2023.

TBD: Drag Race Thailand

Drag Race Thailand aired its historic second season in 2019, but a new season hasn’t been confirmed since then. In February 2023, co-host and RuPaul’s Drag Race UK vs. The World competitor Pangina Heals confirmed that a third season of Drag Race Thailand would be happening at some point in the future, though details remain scarce.