Everything to Know About Stefanos Miltsakakis, Friend of ‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Eric Braeden

The Young and the Restless star Eric Braeden is mourning the death of his friend Stefanos Miltsakakis. The soap actor took to Twitter to pay tribute to his late friend. Here’s a look at Miltsakakis’ life and career.

‘The Young and the Restless’ star Eric Braeden honors his late friend Stefanos Miltsakakis

Braeden has a huge inner circle of friends. The Young and the Restless star has become pals with many A-list celebrities in the entertainment and sports world. In January 2019, Braeden lost one of his dear friends, actor/boxer Miltsakakis.

It’s been three years since Miltsakakis died, but Braeden still mourns his friend. On Feb. 8, 2023, Braeden tweeted a tribute to his friend. “My and my son’s good friend STEPHANOS MILTSAKAKIS, who was an ALL AMERICAN WRESTLER AND ONE OF THE FIRST ULTIMATE FIGHTERS! STEPHANOS left suddenly because of a brain aneurysm!” Braeden wrote.

The actor ended his tweet with, “One of the real tough guys with a deep knowledge of GREEK PHILOSOPHY! RIP, our friend!”

A look at Stefanos Miltsakakis life and career

Miltsakakis was bon onf Aug. 3, 1959 in Provatonas, Greece. When he was a teen, his family moved to the United States. As a child, Miltsakakis fought and joined the school’s wrestling team. Miltsakakis was set to join Greece’s wrestling team for the 1984 Olympics, but a knee injury derailed his dreams.

Miltakakis continues his fight career while also pursuing a career in acting. His first film role was the 1989 Jean-Claude Van Damme action flick, Cyborg. He’d co-star with Van Damme in several other movies, including Lionheart and Maximum Risk.

Aside from Van Damme’s films, Miltakakis also landed roles in other movies and TV shows. His final film project was the 2018 flick Den of Thieves, which featured his pal Braeden. Miltakakis died on Jan. 9, 2019, in Santa Monica, California, at 59 years old.

‘The Young and the Restless’ fans send condolences to Eric Braeden

Miltsakakis was a friend to Braeden and his family. Braeden and Miltsakakis was close, as evidenced by The Young and the Restless star’s kind words to his late friend. After Braeden posted his tribute on Twitter, fans offered condolences to the soap star.

“I am SO VERY SORRY for your loss. May the memories of the good times you shared bring you PEACE!!! Sending PRAYERS and HUGS!!! GOD BLESS your families,” wrote one follower.

“So sorry to hear this, Eric! Very sorry for your loss!” wrote another fan.

“My condolences to you and your family. May he rest in peace,” wrote another follower.

“May his memory be a blessing to you and your family always,” wrote another user.