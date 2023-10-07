Netflix has yet to reveal if 'Sweet Magnolias' will return for season 4. But there are plenty of more storylines to explore if the show is renewed.

Sweet Magnolias fans need to know what’s next for the ladies of Serenity. But will Netflix deliver? It’s been months since the third season of the show dropped on the streamer. But so far, there’s been no word on whether we’re getting a Sweet Magnolias Season 4.

Is ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 4 coming to Netflix?

Sweet Magnolias premiered on Netflix in May 2022. Season 2 dropped in February 2022 and season 3 arrived in July 2023.

Unfortunately, as of now, there’s no word on when – or even if – there will be a Sweet Magnolias Season 4. Netflix has shared any updates on the show’s status since the season 3 premiere.

While that’s not great news for fans, it’s not necessarily cause for panic, either. It wasn’t until several months after season 2’s release that the streaming service it had renewed the show for season 3. Plus, the recently resolved WGA strike (which began in early May) and the ongoing SAG-AFTRA strike (which started in July) have affected virtually all scripted TV shows. Netflix could be waiting until the labor disputes are fully resolved before making a decision about whether to move ahead with Sweet Magnolias Season 4.

How did ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 3 end?

Unlike previous installments of Sweet Magnolias, season 3 didn’t end on a major cliffhanger. Instead, the last episode saw the residents of Serenity come together to celebrate Dana Sue (Brooke Elliott) and Ronnie (Brandon Quinn) as they recommitted to their marriage. Ronnie and Dana Sue also cleared the air with his sister Kathy (Wynn Everett), who left town with her new man, Maddie’s (JoAnna Garcia Swisher) ex-husband Bill (Chris Klein).

Meanwhile, Maddie and her boyfriend Cal (Justin Bruening) were back on solid footing after a rocky patch. And Helen (Heather Headley) was single after ending things with her long-time love Ryan (Michael Shenefelt), hopefully for good this time. Dana Sue’s daughter Annie (Anneliese Judge) had broken off her Rome-and-Juliet-esque romance with Jackson (Sam Ashby) and Ty (Carson Rowland) made some decisions about his future after dealing with an injury that seemed to scuttle his dreams of a baseball career.

What could happen in ‘Sweet Magnolias’ Season 4?

The Sweet Magnolias Season 3 finale put a bow on several of the show’s main storylines. However, that doesn’t mean there’s not more to explore should the show return for a fourth season.

For one, with Helen and Ryan‘s relationship kaput, there’s a chance that she could revisit her potential romance with chef Erik (Dion Johnstone). Based on the way they were looking at each other at Dana Sue and Ronnie’s reception, it seems like there’s definitely a chance they could reconcile. Sweet Magnolias could also continue to explore Helen’s desire to become a mother, possibly through an adoption or surrogacy storyline.

As for the younger characters, now that Annie and Jackson have broken up, that clears the way for her to get together with Ty. That’s a romance that some fans have long been waiting for. Plus, there’s also that big secret Isaac (Chris Medlin) is keeping from his bestie Noreen (Jamie Lynne Spears). Bill, her ex and the father of her baby, is also his biological dad.

Bill’s three kids with Maddie also have no idea that they have a half-brother out there – one whom they’ve already met. It’s a messy situation, and there are sure to be some big emotions once everyone finds out the truth. With so much potential for juicy drama once the big secret comes out, our fingers are crossed that Netflix does renew Sweet Magnolias for season 4.

Sweet Magnolias Seasons 1-3 are streaming on Netflix.

