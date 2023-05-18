An Expert Explains Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall’s ‘Similar’ Body Language

Zara Tindall and Kate Middleton may not seem like an obvious body language match to some. However, an expert says they’re “similar” when it comes to demeanor. Ahead, how the Princess of Wales and Tindall “use similar gestures.”

Zara Tindall is ‘just like Kate’ with rising ‘self-assurance’ over time

Kate Middleton and Zara Tindall | Adrian Dennis/AFP via Getty Images

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert Darren Stanton analyzed Tindall’s movements as she turned 42 on May 15.

“Just like Kate, we have seen increased levels of self-assurance in Zara over the years,” Stanton said. “She has become more visible than she ever was, even though she is not a working member of the royal family.”

“The way that someone feels about themselves leaks out in the form of body language,” he continued. “Zara always appears extremely confident, especially when she’s out attending engagements.”

Most recently, Tindall attended King Charles III’s coronation on May 6, paying tribute to her uncle via an accessory.

“The way in which somebody walks says a lot about them,” Stanton said. “For example, if they shuffle along and look down, that could be an introverted person. But if someone walks with their shoulders up, looking around, and smiling, these are the kind of physical traits that displays confidence, which is something we often see with Zara.”

“We also see this a lot with Kate, who tends to use similar gestures to Zara,” he added.

Zara’s body language with her husband isn’t unlike Kate Middleton and Prince William’s

Zara Tindall, Kate Middleton, Mike Tindall, and Prince William | Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images

Much like Kate and Prince William, Zara’s connection with Mike Tindall, her husband of 12 years, is evident in their body language. They’ve even been dubbed the sexiest royal couple.

“Similarly to Kate and William, the pair aren’t afraid to show public displays of affection,” Stanton said, noting how they “appear very tactile with each other” and are “often seen holding hands or putting their arms around each other.”

“In fact,” the body language expert continued, “the couple appear very much inseparable and have a high degree of telepathy. There is a deep trust and rapport apparent between the two, which is parallel to Kate and William. The two couples are very similar in that it appears they have found their soulmates in life.”

Stanton concluded Tindall and her pro-rugby-player-turned-podcast host husband are “very much on the same page.”

Zara Tindall’s body language is also similar to Princess Anne’s



Stanton continued, saying Tindall takes after her mom. “Zara is very much a chip off the old block, like her mother, Princess Anne,” he said. “She always seems to be quite forthright, knows when to speak her mind, and not be a people pleaser.”

“In terms of body language, she seems to be quite in tune with who she is and appears very comfortable in her own skin,” he continued, noting it’s more of an inner “confidence” as opposed to being “arrogant.”

“Zara exudes confidence, which is apparent through her strong eye contact whilst interacting with people,” the expert said. “We have seen lots of occasions where she’s conducted herself with great gravitas and she is able to get on with other people quite easily. She comes across as the type of person who is able to build deep rapport and trust with other people quite quickly.”

“Overall, Zara comes across as a confident, personable, and relatable character, who has worked hard to make a name for herself outside of the royal family.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.