Zara Tindall Subtly Paid Tribute to King Charles at His Coronation With 1 Meaningful Accessory

Zara Tindall, daughter of Princess Anne, paid homage to King Charles III in a most unexpected way – with a treasured accessory. Not only did the piece honor Charles at his crowning ceremony, but it also has a fascinating history.

Zara Tinall | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Zara Tindall pays tribute to King Charles with this special brooch

Many prominent figures from around the globe gathered to witness Charles’ coronation ceremony. The event was a dazzling display of fashion and style, with many awe-inspiring outfits on display.

However, one particular accessory belonging to Zara caught the eye of many onlookers, sparking a wave of curiosity. British Royal Jewels shared a photo of Zara’s accessory on Instagram that offered a closer look at her special diamond brooch.

In 1973, King Charles gifted Princess Anne with an exquisite antique diamond brooch on the occasion of her wedding to Mark Phillips. The brooch features a stunningly intricate design, fashioned in the shape of a bow with two tassels.

Over the years, the princess has been known to wear the brooch on numerous occasions, but it was a delightful surprise to see her daughter, Zara, wearing it at such a historic event.

Princess Anne’s daughter did her best to avoid nodding off at King Charles’ coronation

The diamond brooch isn’t the only reason Zara has been making headlines. Princess Anne’s daughter was caught struggling to stay awake at the coronation.

Zara’s nodding-off episode came after a late night on the town. Zara and her hubby, Mike Tindall, enjoyed dinner with various members of the royal family the night before the coronation. This included Anne, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward, Princess Eugenie, and Princess Beatrice.

The pair then hit the town by going to the Arts Club, a members-only venue. Onlookers spotted the couple leaving the club well past midnight.

Given her late night, it’s not surprising that Zara had a difficult time staying awake during the coronation. Luckily, it didn’t seem like anyone at the event noticed Zara’s struggles, though keen viewers quickly spotted her nodding off.

Zara Tindall opens up about her special coronation role

While Zara honored Charles in a special way, her mother was given her own unique role at the coronation.

As Gold-Stick-in-Waiting, Anne rode on horseback behind the new monarch and Queen Camilla in the magnificent Gold State Coach. In this role, she led a procession of over 6,000 armed services personnel to Buckingham Palace.

In an interview with People, Zara opened up about her mother’s relationship with Charles. Zara revealed that the two remain very close, despite their busy schedules.

“It’s a busy time for them all, and her and her brother are very close, so it’s a nice thing to do,” she stated.

Zara added that the royals consider their horses like family. She also noted that everyone misses the late Queen Elizabeth II, who shared a love of horses with Anne.

Anne stood out among the members of the royal family who journeyed from Westminster Abbey to Buckingham Palace after the coronation ceremony. While everyone else opted for carriages, Anne was the only one to ride on horseback.