A body language expert is describing how the Princess of Wales has transformed over the years right before our eyes.

The Princess of Wales (formerly known as Kate Middleton) was thrust into the spotlight even before she and Prince William tied the knot. And the attention she received intensified when became a working member of Britain’s royal family.

Now, an expert is pointing out just how much Kate has changed over her years in the royal limelight from a much less confident woman “touching her hair a lot” and looking for William’s reassurance to the future queen.

Expert explains how Kate’s confidence has really grown over the years

Kate Middleton adjusts her hair during a visit at Hope House charity in south London | MARY TURNER/AFP via Getty Images

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Now, Stanton is discussing the princess’s biggest transformation as her confidence has really grown.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino Stanton explained: “Kate’s confidence has grown dramatically in recent years. When Kate was first introduced as a public figure, we would see her play with her hair a lot and look to William for support during joint interviews or events.”

But, according to the expert, that’s not the case anymore.

Stanton noticed that “In more recent years, Kate hasn’t shown any signs of nervousness or a need for reassurance from William. Her confidence has grown massively. We get a sense she’s happy to be there and wants to prove she’s here to get on with her job. She has an inner strength and is very motivated to do the best she can. This is shown through holding her head high, being active in conversations and engaging in strong eye contact with people she’s never met before. Kate didn’t have this confidence previously.”

He continued: “Kate always has strong eye contact with anyone she’s communicating with and never comes across as slouched. She rarely crosses her arms either — and that is normally a giveaway of someone feeling out of place with a lack of confidence. Kate’s voice tone and pitch are important too. In early interviews of Kate, her voice is quite low in volume and tone. Her voice is now a lot louder and higher in pitch, which suggests quite a change in her confidence. It’s a completely different Kate from before. Kate’s walking is a lot more confident, too. She doesn’t look down at all — she looks straight ahead with her shoulders back. It shows she isn’t intimidated by others and is in a good place with herself.”

These days Kate’s actions are ‘reminiscent’ of Princess Diana’s

(L): Kate Middleton attends the World Premiere of the James Bond 007 film ‘No Time to Die’ | JACK HILL/POOL/AFP via Getty Images, (R): Princess Diana attends the premiere of the James Bond film ‘A View To a Kill’ | Tom Wargacki/WireImage

Stanton also said that the way Kate acts in public reminds him of her late mother-in-law Princess Diana.

He noted: “Kate has a lot of confidence as the Princess of Wales. She isn’t fazed by the public during engagements and events expected of her as a royal. When we look at her body gestures over time, Kate is very open with how she’s feeling and doesn’t shy away from anyone — and this is reminiscent of Princess Diana. This isn’t deliberate from what we can see, it comes across as very authentic. Kate has attended hundreds of events as a royal now, and she has probably adapted to this behavior subconsciously. She’s aware of her responsibility and I do believe that observing other royals, especially the late queen, has helped her to follow in her footsteps.

“The way she conducts herself reminds me of Princess Diana. She has a steady strength when communicating with the public and she’s never afraid to be herself either. It is relaxed in the sense that she takes it with ease, but not so relaxed that she’s separated herself from the role. The main thing about Kate is that she loves being around people and that can never be fabricated. You can’t mask true happiness and that is what we see from Kate as the Princess of Wales.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.