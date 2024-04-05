A body language and behavioral expert is explaining what the Duke and Duchess of Sussex do to handle whatever challenge comes their way.

When they first stepped down as working royals and moved to America, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were two of the most marketable people. Just about everyone wanted to work with them and the couple inked mega deals with companies like Netflix and Spotify. Moreover, much of the public was so eager to hear their side of the story about what happened behind palace walls.

But four years later, after telling their story as victims again and again and launching attack after attack against Harry’s family, the public’s appetite for hearing their side really began to wane. The Sussexes also gained a reputation for not putting in work and were dropped from Spotify before one of the company’s executives called them “f******* grifters.”

Because of that, the decline in their popularity, and landing on the Biggest Losers of 2023 list the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on a mission to totally rebrand themselves and have ramped up appearances. It’s a tall task for them to completely change public perceptions though, which is why when they hosted an event recently their actions were under a microscope.

Here’s what a body language expert observed from Meghan and Harry when they played host at an art event.

What the expert noticed about Prince Harry and Meghan’s body language during event

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Winter Training Camp at Hillcrest Community Centre in Vancouver, Canada | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.” Now, Stanton has analyzed how the prince and his wife handled hosting duties together for The Kinsey African American Art and History Collection at Sofi Stadium.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Bingo he explained: “Harry and Meghan appear really close. There was lots of matching and mirroring between them, and they both showcased genuine smiles. Their whole faces were engaged, as well as their eyes and the lines on the sides of their faces. From a verbal and non-verbal perspective, their emotions were completely authentic. They seemed genuinely happy to be in the environment and together. You can really tell that these two are a real team.

“Whatever they’re up against, they’re facing it together as a couple. From their body language, they’re extremely tight and strong together. That’s denoted by the fact they were sitting close together and were very tactile. They still hold hands in public and aren’t afraid to show public displays of affection. Their eye contact is good and interactions between the pair of them. They still have those secret signals. In the past couple of months especially, Harry and Meghan have been closer than ever. There’s a real calmness and authenticity about them.”

Other ‘expressive gestures’ the expert saw from the Sussexes in ‘heartfelt picture’

Stanton also pointed to some “expressive gestures” the duke and duchess displayed noting: “There was a really heartfelt picture of Harry and Meghan hugging guests from the event. I do think they both look very genuine, especially Harry.”

The expert added: “Hugs are really interesting because sometimes people won’t put the flat of their hand on someone’s back, which is almost like a half hug. But you can really see that Harry is hugging the person really tightly. He’s got the flat of his hand on his back and he’s got a really genuine, expressive face. From what it appears, they were getting on really well. There’s a deep trust and a great connection there.

“Meghan also appeared really genuine in the picture. When someone is being disingenuous, their facial expressions are attempting to convey joy and happiness, but in actual fact, they’re not feeling those emotions. In the picture, Meghan displayed a similar gesture with her hands and she pulled herself in quite tightly with a guest. Overall, Harry and Meghan displayed a number of signals that proved they shared a deep trust, rapport, and reciprocal liking with the people they met.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.