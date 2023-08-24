According to a body language expert, this is what Prince Harry does whenever he's anxious and how the duke shows he's more confident when he's not with his wife.

Over the years Prince Harry was always thought of as one of the most easygoing members of the royal family. But many royal watchers claim that he changed after he married Meghan Markle. However, a body language expert is explaining that the Duke of Sussex is still pretty easygoing, that is when’s doing events alone without his wife.

Here’s more on that and how the expert says you can tell when Prince Harry’s anxious because of a gesture he’s seen making in countless photos.

Prince Harry attends the Queen’s Dinner at Buckingham Palace in the week of the ‘Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting’ | Jack Taylor – WPA Pool/Getty Images

What the expert sees Prince Harry doing in photos whenever he’s anxious

Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”

Over the years, Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family as well and is now discussing what he has observed Prince Harry doing in just about every photo that signals he’s anxious.

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton explained: “Harry is very humble, but from a non-verbal perspective, he tends to be quite anxious fairly often, so he will tend to bite his lip a lot. There are numerous photos and videos of him biting his lip, which is the ultimate pacifying gesture and a means to reassure yourself that everything is going to be OK.”

Prince Harry departs the Rolls Building of the High Court in London after giving evidence during the Mirror Group phone hacking trial related to allegations of unlawful information gathering in previous decades | Kate Green/Getty Images

He continued: “Harry also tends to flush up in his face quite often. His cheeks will become very red, and very often his lips will be quite pale — and that’s in response to what we call ‘fight or flight syndrome,’ where the body is pulling and pushing blood and adrenaline away from some parts of the body.”

Expert says the duke is ‘more confident’ and ‘easygoing’ when he’s not with Meghan

Stanton added that the Duke of Sussex actually appears “more confident” when he’s attending a function on his own rather than when he’s with the duchess.

Prince Harry leaving the Mirror Group phone hacking trial at the Rolls Building at High Court in London, England after giving his evidence | Neil Mockford/GC Images

According to the expert, “He still makes the gesture of playing with his cufflinks and sticking his hand in his jacket. However, he does tend to be a lot more confident and easygoing when he attends events on his own. So you’ll see less of these self-reassurance gestures at those times.”

Showbiz Cheat Sheet acknowledges conditions and cultures can impact body language and is sensitive to all backgrounds.