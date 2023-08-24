Expert Spots Prince Harry Doing the Same Thing in Every Photo When He’s Anxious
Over the years Prince Harry was always thought of as one of the most easygoing members of the royal family. But many royal watchers claim that he changed after he married Meghan Markle. However, a body language expert is explaining that the Duke of Sussex is still pretty easygoing, that is when’s doing events alone without his wife.
Here’s more on that and how the expert says you can tell when Prince Harry’s anxious because of a gesture he’s seen making in countless photos.
What the expert sees Prince Harry doing in photos whenever he’s anxious
Darren Stanton is a body language and behavioral expert with a degree in psychology. He previously worked as a police officer and used his expertise to uncover the truth when interviewing hundreds of suspects. He later moved into media and TV as a consultant and has been dubbed the “Human Lie Detector.”
Over the years, Stanton has analyzed the body language of several members of the royal family as well and is now discussing what he has observed Prince Harry doing in just about every photo that signals he’s anxious.
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Stanton explained: “Harry is very humble, but from a non-verbal perspective, he tends to be quite anxious fairly often, so he will tend to bite his lip a lot. There are numerous photos and videos of him biting his lip, which is the ultimate pacifying gesture and a means to reassure yourself that everything is going to be OK.”
He continued: “Harry also tends to flush up in his face quite often. His cheeks will become very red, and very often his lips will be quite pale — and that’s in response to what we call ‘fight or flight syndrome,’ where the body is pulling and pushing blood and adrenaline away from some parts of the body.”
Expert says the duke is ‘more confident’ and ‘easygoing’ when he’s not with Meghan
Stanton added that the Duke of Sussex actually appears “more confident” when he’s attending a function on his own rather than when he’s with the duchess.
According to the expert, “He still makes the gesture of playing with his cufflinks and sticking his hand in his jacket. However, he does tend to be a lot more confident and easygoing when he attends events on his own. So you’ll see less of these self-reassurance gestures at those times.”
