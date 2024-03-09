The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been appearing in public a lot lately but not everyone thinks their media PR "blitz" is doing anything for them.

It seems like ever since the public learned about King Charles’ cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry has been everywhere.

The Palace announced on Feb. 5, 2024, that following a procedure for an enlarged prostate, tests concluded that the monarch has a “form of cancer.” The following day, Prince Harry was photographed at the airport as he traveled to see his father. He was then seen leaving London after 24 hours. The next night, the Duke of Sussex made an appearance at NFL Honors to present the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.

He then flew to Canada in mid-February and was photographed over the course of a few days for the Invictus Games One Year To Go events which the prince’s wife, Meghan Markle, attended as well. Harry even gave an interview while there seen on Good Morning America. He also appeared via a video at the Sport Gives Back Awards on Feb. 28. Seeing the Sussexes out and about so much recently has led many commentators to question their “media blitz.”

Royal expert doesn’t think Harry and Meghan’s ‘PR blitz’ is doing much for them

Meghan Markle attends the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event in Canada with Prince Harry | Karwai Tang/WireImage

Royal writer Phil Dampier gave the Daily Mail his take on Harry and Meghan’s recent appearances and doesn’t think those are doing anything for the couple in the long run.

He said: “Their recent appearances are clearly part of a PR blitz but I’m not sure it’s working for them long term. They need to nail down some hardcore issues, both commercially and to do good, and concentrate on those. There’s no doubt Harry and Meghan need to improve their image and their PR people seem to be working overtime at the moment.

“Their popularity has plummeted both in the U.S. and U.K. and they must realize they have an uphill struggle to regain respect and trust, both from the royal family and the public.”

PR expert says the Sussexes need to move on from ‘toxic revelations’ about the royals

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry attend the Invictus Games One Year To Go Event | Karwai Tang/WireImage

PR expert Nick Ede actually used to be friends with the duchess. They met at a charity event in 2013 and remained pals until Meghan and Harry got together and the former Suits star cut off communication with a lot of people. He also spoke to the Daily Mail about Harry and Meghan’s flurry of appearances and what they need to do for anything to work in their favor.

Ede opined that the Sussexes “need to move on” from their constant toxic revelations about the royal family explaining: “They will be wanting to be careful to not reflect on the past but to look at a clear future with a path towards building them away from ridicule and building themselves as humanitarians, producers, and campaigners.

“I think they have a window and 2024 is that window where they develop their personal brands and Archewell as a brand in itself too. This is a crucial time for them to become the brand that they want to be and step up and out of the shadows of the previous years.”