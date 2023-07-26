Fire Island stars Joel Kim Booster and Matt Rogers recently shared some of their wildest sex stories on the docu-series podcast Finding Fire Island.

Booster, who wrote and starred in the Emmy-nominated 2022 film Fire Island recounted witnessing public sex acts and wild orgies. Rogers, who also starred in Fire Island, admitted to catching a disease after “eating a**” on a beach.

Fire Island is a romantic comedy film about a group of queer best friends who journey to Fire Island Pines for an annual vacation. The group is met with a surprise change which could mean this is their last getaway on the island as they know it. In addition to Booster and Rogers, the film stars Bowen Yang, Margaret Cho, and more.

Joel Kim Booster witnessed public sex acts on Fire Island

Host Jess Rothschild asked Fire Island stars for their wildest real sex stories from visiting the vacation getaway island. “I would say the most insane thing is I’ve been to a 200-plus orgy on the island,” Booster asked on the podcast. “And there is nothing like watching a bunch of guys get railed as the sun is coming up over the ocean.”

Matt Rogers and Joel Kim Booster |Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Equality California

“I keep returning to the sun coming up over the ocean,” he continued. “Whether it’s a party or an orgy. Or just like you and the guy that you met last night taking a walk on the beach at sunrise. The beauty and the nature of it all is so captivating and magnetic.”

“The amount of sex and sex acts that I’ve seen on that island in public, in front of an audience, is sort of wild,” he added. “I don’t know what it is about Fire Island that unlocks people’s inhibitions a little bit. Suddenly I think a lot of people who are really buttoned up year-round go there and are like, ‘Yeah, sure I’ll get railed in public in front of all of my friends.”

Matt Rogers felt ‘so dead’ in a ‘span of 48 hours’

Rogers shared a personal story that didn’t end well for him. “One of my very first acid trips was on Fire Island,” he recalled. “We just sat on the beach and took a tab. And let the tides roll in as it were.”

“Outside of the positive experience, there was a time that I ate a** on the beach and then got really sick,” he admitted. “So, it’s not a place you wanna eat a** and get some sort of a** eating-related disease on the beach.”

“It’s so funny because you’re like, ‘Wow I never felt so alive,'” he said. “And then I’d never felt so dead. Like in a span of 48 hours. So yeah, I’m out there being a full gay man on that beach. And that comes with its maladies and successes.”

The Finding Fire Island podcast explores the history, magic, and lore of Fire Island. The series takes listeners behind the curtain of the queer meccas of Cherry Grove and The Fire Island Pines, the two oldest LGBT communities in the United States.