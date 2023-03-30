Florence Pugh has starred in some of the biggest movies of the last few years, from action blockbusters to historical dramas. She’s one of Hollywood’s hottest young stars, but just how much is the British actor worth?

Florence Pugh | Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Florence Pugh started acting when she was in school and scored breakout roles ‘Midsommar’ and ‘Little Women’

Pugh was born in the UK in 1996. She suffered from tracheomalacia, a condition where cartilage blocks the airway, as a child, which led to frequent hospitalizations. Finally, her family decided to move to Spain, hoping the warmer climate would improve her health. They moved back to England when Pugh was six years old.

She began acting in school plays after returning to the UK and made her professional acting debut in 2014’s The Falling. Pugh was still in school at the time. After leaving school, Pugh worked regularly as an actor, earning critical acclaim for her role in 2016’s Lady Macbeth.

In 2018, she was nominated for the BAFTA Rising Star Award, but it wasn’t until the following year that she became a global superstar. In 2019, Pugh wowed critics and fans in three very different movies: the wrestling comedy Fighting with My Family, the horror film Midsommar, and the feel-good period piece Little Women. Pugh’s role in Little Women even earned her an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress.

What is Florence Pugh’s net worth?

Florence Pugh for Harris Reed. ✨ pic.twitter.com/JChJIhp1n1 — Letterboxd (@letterboxd) February 18, 2023

Today, Pugh is considered one of the biggest young actors in the entertainment industry today, with roles in Marvel’s Black Widow, the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling, and the massively successful animated movie Puss in Boots: The Last Wish. Her upcoming roles include the highly-anticipated Oppenheimer and Dune: Part Two.

With all these hit movies, it’s no surprise that Pugh’s net worth is pretty high. Her multiple leading roles in blockbuster movies have earned the actor a net worth of $8 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Florence Pugh’s restaurateur father won’t take her money to save his businesses: ‘Why should I have someone else pay for me?’

Pugh might be worth millions, but it looks like her family won’t touch any of her money. Her father, Clinton Pugh, is a restaurateur, owning three establishments in Oxford — Café CoCo, Kaz Bar, and Café Tarifa. However, a new scheme put in place by the city where residential streets are blocked off to avoid heavy traffic has impacted his businesses negatively, and Clinton said he had been forced to sell his restaurants [per the Daily Mail].

“I’ve got offers on some of the sites,” Clinton said. “It’s a matter of when I decide to get rid of them all. I have spent 31 years acquiring these sites, building these into what it is today. I am never going to get the return that I deserve.”

Some have asked why Pugh hasn’t used some of her millions to bail her father out, and Clinton admitted that she and her brother, singer, and actor Toby Sebastian, have given him money to keep the restaurants afloat. However, he stated that that won’t happen anymore — “I can’t guarantee my family can support me — why should I have someone else pay for me, get me out?”