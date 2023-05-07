4 Former Disney Channel Stars Who Never Really Left

Disney Channel has served as the launchpad for many stars over the years, from the High School Musical kids to the performers who made it big in shows like That’s So Raven and Lizzie McGuire. While many of these stars went on to distance themselves from Disney in the years following their rise to fame, there are some young actors who have returned to work with the company on various projects. Here are a few of the talented performers who went on to work with Disney even after their early years on the Disney Channel.

Ashley Tisdale achieved mainstream success in ‘The Suite Life of Zack & Cody’

Ashley Tisdale might be best known for her role as Sharpay Evans from the High School Musical franchise, but well before she landed the role, she had earned a strong fanbase thanks to her work in The Suite Life of Zack & Cody. After her rise to success in the early 2000s, Tisdale maintained her status as a pop culture icon, acting in a wide variety of film and television projects. She also maintained her close association with Disney, voicing the character of Candace Flynn in the Disney Channel animated series Phineas & Ferb from 2007 through 2015, according to IMDb.

Raven-Symoné is still a part of the Disney family

Raven Symone | Leon Bennett/WireImage

Raven-Symoné is an actor, singer, and businesswoman who has been a part of the collective cultural consciousness since she was a very small child. After early roles in The Cosby Show and Hangin’ with Mr. Cooper, she went on to become a star on the Disney Channel in her series That’s So Raven. She received numerous awards and accolades and went on to act in many movies after That’s So Raven ended in 2007. Raven-Symoné is still a part of the Disney family to this day, reprising her role of Raven Baxter in the reboot series Raven’s Home in 2017 and lending her voice to the ABC series The View from 2015 through 2016, according to IMDb.

Zendaya is an original Disney darling

A Golden Globe and Primetime Emmy Award winner, Zendaya first rose to fame for her role as Rocky Blue in the Disney Channel series Shake It Up. She quickly established herself as a force to be reckoned with, going on to become a member of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in 2017, according to IMDb, when she was cast as MJ in Spider-Man: Homecoming. She has since appeared in several major Marvel movies. Her role in Euphoria has earned her significant critical acclaim, while her fashion sense has cemented her status as a true fashion industry diva. Since she’s still an active part of the MCU, which falls under the Disney umbrella, Zendaya is still very much a valuable member of the Disney family.

Zac Efron has planned projects with Disney

Another High School Musical alum, Zac Efron is one of Hollywood’s hottest stars. As Troy Bolton, he became a teen icon, but as an adult, he’s established himself as a very talented actor. He has acted in movies like The Greatest Showman, Baywatch, Dirty Grandpa, The Paperboy, and Hairspray – and most recently, he’s launched a special documentary series with Netflix. Efron also has a close association with Disney, like his former co-star Tisdale. According to Cinema Blend, Efron is set to star in an upcoming Disney remake of the comedy Three Men and a Baby. Reportedly, the film is currently in the pre-production phase and will premiere on the streaming platform Disney+ when it is released.