Francesca Farago Asks Jesse Sullivan ‘Every Day’ to Get Engaged: ‘The Sooner the Better’

Francesca Farago hasn’t made it a secret that she is extremely happy with her boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan. However, it seems as if the Netflix reality star is more than ready to leave the “boyfriend” label behind. Farago admits that she’s ready and willing to be engaged and instead use the term fiancé and eventually husband to describe Sullivan. But should Perfect Match fans be expecting to see a ring on Farago’s finger in the near future?

Francesca Farago and boyfriend, Jesse Sullivan

How did Francesca Farago meet her boyfriend Jesse Sullivan?

Farago has a history of dating on reality TV. Prior to her stint on Perfect Match, she was dubbed the villain on Too Hot To Handle. However, the Instagram influencer actually didn’t meet her current boyfriend on a dating show. Instead, the couple met thanks to TikTok. Farago was hired by the app to interview three people for Pride Month, and Sullivan was one of them. The now couple first met on Zoom, and sparks began flying. It wasn’t long after their first meeting that they began dating.

The ‘Perfect Match’ star has never been happier in her dating life

Farago has dated quite a few people in the public eye. However, she seemed to know pretty early on that Sullivan was the one for her. While speaking with Elite Daily, the influencer revealed that she couldn’t pinpoint one moment when she knew Sullivan was the one. However, the reality star just knew that things with Sullivan were different.

“I don’t remember one ‘aha’ moment,” Farago shared. “It’s just the connection we had right off the bat. I was like, ‘This is unlike anything I’ve ever had before.’ We were long-distance for a while, and then we broke up for a little bit and dated other people before getting back together. Everything that happened just made us more sure. I’m definitely super happy, and I’m in the best relationship I’ve ever been in my entire life.”

Farago is in a hurry to be engaged

Now that Farago has found her person, she’s eager to take things to the next level. The model admits that she’d like to get married sooner rather than later. Fortunately, for her, it seems like Sullivan is on the same page as Farago. He’s thrown many hints that he plans to get down on one knee for Sullivan. And, according to Farago, he’s already been ring shopping on more than one occasion.

“I want to get engaged yesterday, to be honest,” Farago admitted about her relationship with Sullivan. “I ask him every day. He had a ring designed, and then I changed my mind about what ring I wanted, so he had to redesign it. He’s in the process of doing that. But the sooner the better. We know we’re going to get engaged and get married. He has a child, we’re starting a family, and we have animals together.”

Farago’s boyfriend isn’t interested in watching her dating shows

It seems like Farago and her boyfriend and very happy in the present. It is for this reason that neither one of them are interested in reliving her past. Farago has been candid about the fact that neither she nor Sullivan is interested in watching her stint on Perfect Match. The reality TV star shared that while her boyfriend is proud of her, it’s a bit difficult for both of them to watch her connections with others. Instead, they’d rather focus on the connection that they’ve cultivated. Certainly, the duo claim to be blissfully happy in their relationship. We wouldn’t be surprised to see Farago sporting an engagement ring sooner rather than later.