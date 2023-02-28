‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago’s Boyfriend Jesse Sullivan Says He’s ‘Definitely Marrying Her’ and ‘Looking at Rings’

Francesca Farago has a new boyfriend after starring on Perfect Match, but he’s not anyone she met on the reality TV dating show. Farago is dating TikTok star Jesse Sullivan, who revealed he plans on marrying the Netflix star and is already looking at engagement rings. Here’s what Sullivan said about spending the rest of his life with Farago and the hints he has dropped on social media about a possible engagement.

Francesca Farago and Jesse Sullivan | Tommaso Boddi/Stringer/Getty Images

Francesca Farago’s boyfriend Jesse Sullivan says he’s ‘definitely’ going to marry the ‘Perfect Match’ star

Farago is dating Sullivan, a TikTok star who uses his platform to share his experiences as a trans man and parent to his child, Arlo. In June 2022, Farago and her boyfriend did a joint interview with Arlo for the Past Your Bedtime podcast. The 14-year-old asked the couple if they planned on getting married.

“I guess that’s up to me to propose, right?” Sullivan said. “But yes, absolutely, I’m definitely marrying her. I mean, she’s the love of my life, I can say that hands down.”

He added, “I’m possibly, maybe, already looking at rings.”

Francesca Farago’s boyfriend Jesse Sullivan has hinted at marrying the ‘Perfect Match’ star on social media

Sullivan has been candid about his intentions of marrying the Perfect Match star, as he frequently references getting engaged on social media.

In August 2022, he shared an Instagram photo of the couple kissing in swimsuits. “This girl made my birthday the best I’ve ever had. She’s the best person I know and I cannot wait to get down on one knee for her,” he captioned the image, adding a black heart emoji and tagging his famous girlfriend.

And in an October 2022 Instagram post, he again referred to spending his life with the Too Hot to Handle star.

“Lately all [I] can think is how lucky I am. I love my family, and I’m so grateful for this girl making me smile up there,” he captioned another photo of the couple. “Loving you is so much fun. Thank you for loving me back the way you do, and being by [my] side through this surgery. This is just the beginning.” Sullivan added a diamond ring emoji at the end of his post.

The ‘Too Hot to Handle’ star has been engaged before

The Perfect Match star was engaged once before she met her current boyfriend. Farago first stepped into the spotlight on Too Hot to Handle season 1, where she met fellow contestant Harry Jowsey. The two reality stars, who were known for breaking the show’s strict rules about hooking up, got engaged over Zoom when Jowsey proposed to Farago with a Ring Pop candy.

“I just want to say you’ve absolutely changed my life, I love you so much and I can’t wait to spend forever with you,” he said (per People). But their engagement didn’t last, and the on-and-off couple finally called it quits for good in 2021 when, according to Farago, Jowsey was “extremely disrespectful to [her] online” (per Us Weekly).

Farago went on to appear on season 1 of Love Is Blind: After the Altar. She went looking for love again on Perfect Match, where she dated fellow reality stars Dom Gabriel, Damian Powers, and Abbey Humphreys.