‘Perfect Match’ Star Francesca Farago Labels These 3 Cast Members ‘Mean People’

Francesca Farago got candid about Perfect Match, and she said some of her castmates on the new Netflix show were “mean people.” Here’s which three co-stars the reality TV star said were not very kind during filming.

[Spoiler alert: Perfect Match season 1 spoilers ahead.]

Francesca Farago | Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images

‘Perfect Match’ star Francesca Farago said these 3 cast members were ‘mean’

Farago revealed in a Feb. 15 interview with Variety that she had not yet watched any episodes of Perfect Match but hoped she didn’t seem like a “mean girl” on the show.

“I actually haven’t seen it yet, so I have no idea what to expect – I’m a little nervous,” she admitted. “I usually thrive in the more savage role, but I hope I don’t come across as a mean girl or anything like that.”

She added, “Because there were mean people on the show, and it wasn’t me. So, I’m just praying that they don’t make me look, like, mean.”

When asked which co-stars were unkind, Farago answered bluntly: “Savannah was mean. Shayne was mean. Nick was mean. Other than that, I feel like everyone else was pretty nice.”

Despite labeling three castmates as mean, Farago said that “surprisingly, the vibes were pretty good” in the house, and “everyone was getting along.”

Stars from your favorite Netflix reality shows — Love Is Blind, Too Hot to Handle, The Circle, Sexy Beasts, The Mole, and more — are back for the ultimate game of love!



Watch these singles try to find their Perfect Match this Valentine's Day, only on Netflix. pic.twitter.com/gKFSQQwnzO — Netflix (@netflix) January 17, 2023

Francesca Farago and Savannah Palacio had a verbal altercation on the Netflix show

It’s unsurprising that Farago called Savannah Palacio mean because viewers saw the two stars fight over Dom Gabriel in the first batch of Perfect Match episodes, which came out on Feb. 14.

Farago and Gabriel coupled up quickly, but Palacio was still interested in The Mole star. She approached Gabriel privately to tell him she wanted to explore their connection, upsetting Farago. The two women had a verbal altercation ending with Gabriel choosing Farago as his match and Palacio going home. The next day, Farago sent herself on a date with Damian Powers and broke things off with Gabriel to pursue the Love Is Blind star.

Farago and Palacio have continued to exchange barbs on social media as the episodes aired. Both have accused the other of having a boyfriend during filming, among other criticisms.

The ‘Perfect Match’ star also called Nick Uhlenhuth and Shayne Jansen ‘mean’

While Farago’s issues with Palacio were apparent from the show’s early episodes, it’s less clear why she called Nick Uhlenhuth and Shayne Jansen mean.

Other than rejecting Uhlenhuth on the first night after she had already matched with Gabriel, she didn’t appear to have any negative interactions with him. Of course, they could have been edited out, or she may have been referring to his treatment of other contestants.

She also had very few on-screen interactions with Jansen, and they never attempted to match with each other.

However, viewers saw in the second batch of episodes, which came out on Feb. 21, that some previously eliminated players had the chance to return to the Perfect Match house. Perhaps more will be revealed in the upcoming group of episodes airing on Feb. 28.