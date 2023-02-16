‘Full House’ Sisters Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin Will Have to Put Their Differences Aside Soon

Full House was one of the most beloved sitcoms of the late 1980s/early 1990s. The series centered around Danny Tanner (Bob Saget), a recent widower who enlists the help of his best friend Joey Gladstone (Dave Coulier), and brother-in-law Jesse Katsopolis (John Stamos) to raise his three young daughters. The oldest sister D.J. was played by Candace Cameron Bure, and Jodie Sweetin portrayed the middle daughter Stephanie.

A reboot of the classic sitcom, Fuller House, premiered on Netflix in 2016 but this time revolved around the two girls, along with their friend Kimmy Gibbler (Andrea Barber). Not only were the characters the best of friends, but so were the actors.

Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin’s friendship

Pictured (l-r): Candace Cameron-Bure and Jodie Sweetin on ‘Watch What Happens Live’ | Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images

Bure and Sweetin literally grew up together on Full House. They were even in one another’s weddings. The two became even closer during the filming of the reboot series. The women have always been supportive of each other and often referred to one another as “sis.”

They celebrated their friendship both on screen and off. On Bure’s birthday in 2022, Sweetin posted a sweet tribute to her “Big Sis” on Instagram. “We’ve lived through a lot of our lives together, ups and downs, celebrations and heartbreaks … and throughout it all, I know we love each other,” she wrote alongside a photo of the two. “I’m so grateful for you, for all the laughs and hugs and girl talk through the years.”

What caused the rift between Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin?

In between Full House and Fuller House, Bure primarily worked on the Hallmark Channel. Her many holiday films were in line with her well-known conservative beliefs. However, in 2022, Bure left the network to sign a deal with the Great American Family Channel

This move came following Hallmark putting out its first LGBTQ-centered romance movies. Regarding her new TV home, Bure told WSJ Magazine “I knew that the people behind Great American Family were Christians that love the Lord and wanted to promote faith programming and good family entertainment. … I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

This statement caused much controversy and some outrage, including from teen superstar JoJo Siwa, who took to her Instagram to express her feelings, “Honestly, I can’t believe after everything that went down just a few months ago, that she would not only create a movie with intention of excluding LGBTQIA+, but then also talk about it in the press,” Siwa, who is openly gay, said. “This is rude and hurtful to a whole community of people.”

Sweetin showed she doesn’t hold the same beliefs as her long-time friend. She commented on Siwa’s post, “You know I love you.”

“I have always been an outspoken ally for LGBTQ communities, for Black Lives Matter,” Sweetin also told Entertainment Tonight. “I’ve always tried to fight for equality and love for everyone.”

Soon after, Bure unfollowed her “sister” on Instagram. Little sis did not do the same.

A reunion for feuding Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin?

Despite the rift, it looks like Bure and Sweetis are about to have a family reunion. “It’s a FULL HOUSE BABY!” wrote Bure on Instagram. “We’re comin’ back to #90scon… and OH MY LANTA I can hardly wait!” According to the image she shared, she’ll be joined by Coulier, Barber, and, of course, Sweetin at the March 2023 event. Sweetin has not yet commented on the news.