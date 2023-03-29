Gabi’s Dress in ‘The Bachelor’ Finale Sparks Social Media Frenzy: ‘Gabi Is in Her Diana Revenge Dress Era’

The Bachelor Zach Shallcross finally chose the woman he wants to spend the rest of his life with. And it’s not Gabi Elnicki. In a dramatic finale, Zach told Gabi he was “falling in love with her” after sharing their intimate behind-closed-doors moment with the world. Then he proposed to Kaity Biggar. Gabi was visibly upset. She later appeared on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose wearing what many are comparing to Princess Diana’s “revenge dress.”

What did Gabi wear during ‘The Bachelor: After the Final Rose’?

Fans were cheering for Gabi on The Bachelor: After the Final Rose. She definitely got the sympathy vote, but more than that, she handled herself as well as expected under the circumstances.

Gabi may not have gotten Zach, but she won for best dressed. She wore all black, but this was no typical little black dress. The draping sparkler with a plunging V-neck had jaws dropping. Pairing it with her dark hair slicked back in a low ponytail and a simple diamond necklace, she looked stunning.

Fans are calling it her “revenge dress,” referring to the Christina Stambolian dress Princess Diana wore to a Vanity Fair party at the Serpentine Gallery in 1994. Diana reportedly wore it to show she was strong and sexy— and no longer needed Prince Charles, who had publicly admitted his affair to Camilla Parker Bowles.

If that isn’t the highest compliment, what is?

How has social media reacted to Gabi and her ‘revenge dress’?

Social media is definitely Team Gabi and full of compliments for the dress and the Bachelor star.

“Showing emotion like this takes so much vulnerability. Gabi, you are a queen,” tweeted Rachel Recchia, the former Bachelorette who once dated Zach.

Another Twitter user wrote, “Gabi is in her Diana Revenge Dress era, and I am so here for it.”

One Instagram user posted, “In the words of Taylor Swift, ‘Lately, I’ve been dressing for revenge.’”

In addition, viewers are talking about another dress-related incident. They’re furious that Kaity was in white while Gabi wore a yellow dress in the proposal segment. They’re accusing The Bachelor producers of assigning Kaity a wedding-dress color.

What are Zach and Kaity’s plans?

After the torturous portion of The Bachelor: After the Final Rose where Zach broke Gabi’s heart, he popped the question to Kaity. However, the couple appears to be very happy.

They appeared on Good Morning America to talk about their future. They live in Austin, Texas, and Katie said they plan to “move in together in the summer” and begin their new life together.

But they’re not ready for a wedding just yet. “Not right away. I think our whole relationship has just been petal to the metal, so we’re just gonna take a step back,” Kaity said. “Probably in the next two years we can foresee a wedding, and we’ve talked about it. So, yeah, we’re excited.”