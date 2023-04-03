‘General Hospital’: 3 Weirdest Nurses Ball Guest Stars

General Hospital has had many celebrity guest stars over the decades. Who could forget Hollywood icon Elizabeth Taylor as Helena Cassadine during Luke and Laura Spencer (Anthony Geary and Genie Francis) 1981nwedding? Or James Franco originating the role of Franco Baldwin.

Many of the soap opera’s guest stars appeared during the Nurses Ball celebration. The Nurses Ball is Port Charles’ biggest event and there’s always a few surprises. Here’s a look at some of the memorable Nurses Ball guest stars.

General Hospital guest star Richard Simmons and Lynn Herring I Ron Tom/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Fitness guru Richard Simmons appeared on ‘General Hospital’ in 2013

Richard Simmons is a famous fitness guru who became a media sensation. Simmons’ flamboyant personality made him a hot commodity on TV and film. According to Soaps.com, Simmons guest-starred on General Hospital from 1979 to 1983.

After a 30-year hiatus he returned in 2013 for the Nurses Ball. Simmons was hired by chairwoman Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) to choreograph the show’s opening number. However, tempers flared between Simmons and Lucy when she disagreed with his dance.

On the night of the big event, Simmons locked Lucy in a closet, leading Elizabeth Webber (Rebecca Herbst) to take over as host. Later Lucy is humiliated when Simmons pushes her onstage in her underwear. Simmons is later escorted out by security.

‘Grey’s Anatomy’ star Chandra Wilson guest-starred as a fashion editor

Chandra Wilson is accustomed to hospital drama on Grey’s Anatomy. But she briefly traded Seattle for Port Charles. Wilson, a longtime fan of General Hospital, guest-starred on the soap opera in 2019.



The actor played a fashion editor named Sydney Val Jean, who hosted the red carpet of the 2019 Nurses Ball. Four years after her appearance, Wilson is reprising her role for the 2023 Nurses Ball. Val Jean will undoubtedly get a glimpse at the fashion and drama as Port Charles gears up for a special celebration.

‘Bachelor’ Star Nick Viall sent hearts racing on ‘General Hospital’

Nick Viall won the hearts of viewers on The Bachelorette and Season 21 of The Bachelor. A year after his turn on the ABC reality competition, Viall appeared on General Hospital. Viall guest-starred as himself during the 2018 Nurses Ball.

Former ‘Bachelor’ Nick Viall to Host ‘GH’s’ Nurses Ball Red Carpet https://t.co/YulbA2m0jL pic.twitter.com/gjXTxV5qLd — Soap Opera Network (@SoapOperaNetwrk) April 24, 2018

Viall and Nina Reeves (formerly Michelle Stafford) hosted the red carpet special. While all eyes were on Port Charles elite, a few couldn’t help staring at Viall. One hilarious moment had one of the guests snapping a picture of the reality star and eligible bachelor.

If the show ever needs another red carpet host, they could always call on Viall. Maybe the handsome bachelor could fin love with one of Port Charles’ single ladies.