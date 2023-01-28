‘General Hospital’: Carly Needs to Face the Consequences

Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) is the golden girl of General Hospital. Although Carly is portrayed as a heroine, she’s more of a vixen. She often lies and schemes with little consequences, as evident by her latest betrayal.

Carly Spencer tells the truth about Nina Reeves and Willow Tait on ‘General Hospital’

Lying and scheming have been part of Carly’s life since she arrived in Port Charles in 1996. For the past two decades, her deception has hurt many people. Her latest scheme involved keeping a mother and daughter apart.

After discovering Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) was Willow Tait’s (Katelyn MacMullen) biological mother, Carly kept the secret. Carly claimed she was doing it for Willow’s sake, but it was payback to Nina for keeping Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard) from her. Carly goes to great lengths to keep her secret, including sabotaging Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) search for Willow’s parents.

WATCH: Nina may be the only person the planet who can help Willow… and Carly had the proof all along. #GH pic.twitter.com/EUD8rjkmDR — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 14, 2023

However, when Carly learned Willow had leukemia and needed a bone marrow donor, she decided to do the right thing. Carly told the truth, which earned beratement from Nina. Yet, everyone else wasn’t too mad at Carly.

Carly Spencer was quickly forgiven for her actions

The fallout from the Willow and Nina reveal was one of the most anticipated storylines. Many hoped this would be Carly’s downfall, yet in true General Hospital fashion, the writers couldn’t let their golden girl lose. Naturally, Carly faced backlash from Nina and Sonny. As for everyone else, that was a different story.

Drew and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) were furious at Carly for keeping the secret. Yet, their anger lasted less than a day before they forgave her. Carly suffering no consequences for her actions is sparking outrage among fans on Twitter.

“The sheer hypocrisy that Carly is getting a pass for this is quite ridiculous,” one user exclaimed.

“Y’all never learn. If you actually had Carly pay for something she did instead of always getting the win, it would better for the character and the show. Willow should be livid Carly kept this info from her. Instead, we get this mess,” one fan ranted.

“Wow, instant forgiveness for Carly and no consequences? No payoff? Very disappointing,” another commenter replied.

The character may suffer the consequences on ‘General Hospital’

Having Carly be forgiven so quickly was a lousy move on General Hospital‘s part. Many soap characters suffer the consequences of their actions and learn to better themselves. But this allows Carly to continue making the same mistakes.

Carly had her reasons for keeping the truth from both Willow and Nina. What is Sonny's take on her decision?

Tune into an intense, new #GH – STARTING NOW on ABC! @lldubs pic.twitter.com/eWBYJ2IGPy — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 19, 2023

While she may have gotten off scot-free, Carly must pay for her actions. Nina wants payback for Calry keeping another daughter from her. Speculation is Nina will discover Carly and Drew’s insider trading dilemma and report them. Nina and fans would love nothing better than seeing Carly behind bars.

But freedom isn’t the only thing Carly might lose. Willow will deliver her baby soon, and chances are one of them won’t make it. If anything happens to Willow or her grandchild, Carly will be devastated.

Carly said if she’d had known Willow was sick, she would’ve told the secret earlier. Willow or the baby’s death will make Carly realize she was wrong in keeping the secret. Her guilt will increase when she is admonished by a grieving Nina and Michael, who’ll blame her.