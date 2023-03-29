‘General Hospital’ Nurses’ Ball 2023: What to Expect After 3-Year Absence

General Hospital is bringing back the Nurses’ Ball. Since 1994, the event has been an annual tradition for the ABC soap opera. After a three-year absence, Port Charles citizens will gather for the big soiree.

General Hospital stars Lynn Herring and Parry Shen I Todd Wawrychuk/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

What is the Nurses’ Ball on ‘General Hospital’?

General Hospital created its famous Nurses’ Ball tradition in 1994. The event is the brainchild of Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring), who started it as a fundraiser for HIV and AIDS awareness. The nurses, doctors, and other Port Charles residents gathered to have a good time while raising money for a good cause.

Port Charles brings out the entertainment for the Nurses’ Ball. Many characters sing, dance, perform comedy and magic acts. Lucy is always in on the action and provides shock when she accidentally has a wardrobe malfunction and ends up in her underwear.

In later years, the Nurses’ Ball became a red-carpet affair with reporters and photographers capturing the arrivals. According to Fandom, the last Nurses’ Ball was held in August 2020. But there’s good news; the Nurses’ Ball is returning in time for a special milestone.

I will forever be in awe of what ⁦@valentinifrank⁩ and our #GHWriters, #GHStaff, #GHCrew, #GHCast pulled off 2 bring ⁦@GeneralHospital⁩ Nurses Ball to you❣️Thank U 4 watching, your support is appreciated more than U know❣️⁦@OfficialGHFC⁩ & all our #GH viewers ❤️ pic.twitter.com/MQJyZ0TRZ5 — Lynn Herring (@TheLynnHerring) August 24, 2020

The Nurses’ Ball returns for the show’s 60th anniversary

General Hospital is celebrating its 60th anniversary on Apr. 1, and the celebration wouldn’t be complete without the Nurses’ Ball. The festivities start during the week of Apr.3. It’ll be a time of tears and joy for many Port Charles residents.

The ball will be solemn as the show pays tribute to Sonya Eddy, who played Nurse Epiphany Johnson. Eddy was part of the show since 2006 and died on Dec. 19, 2022. The writers have planned a special tribute episode dedicated to Eddy, and the Epiphany flashbacks will tug at everyone’s heartstrings.

There will be many other surprises for the Nurses’ Ball. According to Michael Fairman TV, Grey’s Anatomy star Chandra Wilson will reprise her role as Sydney Val Jean. Sydney is a fashion editor who interviews the guests as they arrive for the festivities.

Drama will ensue at the ‘General Hospital’ event

The Nurses’ Ball is a time for Port Charles to come together for a good cause. But there’s constant drama at the functions, and the 2023 gala will be no different. Although it’s Lucy’s event, she’s not in charge this year since everyone believes she’s dead.

WATCH: Lucy's ears perk up whenever she hears the sub par planning of a black tie charity event. #GH pic.twitter.com/wNZkBoc0MK — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 21, 2023

After hearing that Bobbie Spencer (Jackie Zeman) and Maxie Jones (Kirsten Storms) are in charge, Lucy is upset. She wants to be part of her project, and nothing’s going to stop her. Lucy’s safe house roommates, Anna Devane (Finola Hughes) and Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart), have their hands full trying to reign her in and escape Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy).

The trio is bound to crash the festivities, where the situation with Victor takes a dangerous turn. According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers hint Dante Flaconeri (Dominic Zamprogna) is called to investigate a crime. The Nurses’ Ball might be cut short by a murder mystery involving Victor.