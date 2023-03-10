‘General Hospital’ Spoilers for Mar. 13 – 17: Joss Fears for Dex’s Safety

General Hospital spoilers for Mar. 13 through 17 reveal a week of reality cheeks. Joss Jacks (Eden McCoy) faces uncertainty in her new romance while Spencer Cassadine’s (Nicholas Chavez) custody bid hits another snag. Here’s what to expect for the coming week.

General Hospital stars Evan Hofer and Eden McCoy I Christine Bartolucci/ABC via Getty Images

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Joss Jacks and Dex Heller have their first fight

Dex Heller (Evan Hofer) and Michael Corinthos (Chad Duell) are moving forward in their plot against Sonny Corinthos (Maurice Benard). Dex is worried that Sonny is onto him, but he works his way back into his boss’ good graces. While Dex might have saved his relationship with Sonny, the same can’t be said for him and Joss.

According to Celeb Dirty Laundry, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Joss confronts Dex. After learning about the latest danger involving Sonny, Joss is worried about her beau’s safety. While Dex may squash Joss’ fears, the couple’s problems are just beginning.

Dex has lost Sonny's trust… or so he thinks. Can Michael talk him off the ledge before he does something stupid?

A brand-new #GH starts RIGHT NOW on ABC! @EvanHofer pic.twitter.com/1Pw3Q87UAL — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) March 7, 2023

Nina Reeves faces a harsh reality check

Nina Reeves (Cynthia Watros) can’t catch a break. Everyone still treats her like a pariah, including her daughter Willow Tait (Katelyn MacMullen). Although Willow agreed that with time maybe she and Nina could have a relationship that’s not enough for the Crimson owner.

Nina is still fuming that Carly Spencer (Laura Wright) kept another daughter from her. Nina knows about Carly and Drew Cain’s (Cameron Mathison) insider trading scandal and holds the cards to take them down. While Nina’s hellbent on revenge, she has a friend to talk her down.

According to Soap Hub, General Hospital spoilers Phyllis Caulfield (Joyce Guy) dishes advice to Nina. Maybe the pub owner will make Nina realize it’s best to let go of her hatred toward Carly for Willow’s sake.

‘General Hospital’ spoilers reveal Spencer Cassadine and Esme Prince’s custody battle gets heated

Spencer is overjoyed by the arrival of his baby brother Ace Cassadine (Jay and Joey Clay). Like any big brother, he wants to protect baby Ace, which is why he’s suing for custody. However, Spencer’s custody bid angers Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl).

According to Soaps.com, General Hospital spoilers reveal that Spencer and Esme clash over Ace’s custody. .Their heated exchange causes Laura Collins (Genie Francis) to step in. Later Spencer receives comfort from Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali), who suggests a plan to help his custody bid.

Meanwhile, Esme receives a surprise visitor who could become an ally in her custody war.

Elsewhere in Port Charles

Cabin fever is reaching the safe house. Lucy Coe (Lynn Herring) is growing impatient as her friends figure out their next step to take down Victor Cassadine (Charles Shaughnessy). Will Lucy’s impatient give Anna Devane (Finolas Hughes) and Felicia Scorpio (Kristina Wagner) motivation to kick their plan into high gear?

WATCH: Martin is desperate to reunite with his Lucy. #GH pic.twitter.com/gkwqaVM1Hu — General Hospital (@GeneralHospital) January 28, 2023

Speaking of Victor, the Cassadine patriarch receives a piece of vital information. Could that information be related to Valentin Cassadine (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna’s location at the safe house? Or perhaps the news concerns Nikolas Cassadine’s (Adam Huss) disappearance? Whatever it is, Victor will be up to his old conniving tricks.

Cody Bell (Josh Kelly) is forced to defend himself. After his bonding session with Mac Scorpio (John J. York) maybe someone finds out about Cody’s lie about his paternity. Or Cody could defend himself against his participation in Selina Wu’s (Lydia Look) gambling outlet.

Harrison Chase (Josh Swickard) offers comfort to someone who needs it. Could it be Brook Lynn Quartermaine (Amanda Setton) or Sasha Gilmore (Sofia Mattsson)?

Kristina Corinthos-Davis (Lexi Ainsworth) seeks advice from her mom Alexis Davis (Nancy Lee Grahn). Can Alexis give Kristina a boost in getting into the dating game?