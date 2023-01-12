‘General Hospital’ Speculation: Nikolas Isn’t the Father of Esme’s Baby

Esme Prince (Avery Kristen Pohl) has become General Hospital‘s newest villain. As the daughter of Heather Webber (Alley Mills) and Ryan Chamberlain (Jon Lindstrom), she’s carrying on the family legacy by destroying people’s lives. Esme gets to pass along her destructive behavior to her little bundle of joy.

Esme Prince is pregnant with Nikolas Cassadine’s baby on ‘General Hospital’

Since Esme arrived in Port Charles, she’s been causing trouble for the Cassadine family. She helped her ex-boyfriend Spencer Cassadine (Nicholas Alexander Chavez) stalk his stepmother Ava Jerome (Maura West). She continued to cause problems for Ava when she and Spencer moved into Wyndemere Castle.

Esme quickly charmed Nikolas Cassadine (Marcus Coloma), much to his wife Ava’s chagrin. Nikolas and Ava’s marriage was tested by Esme living with them. Unbeknownst to the couple, Esme was in cahoots with Ryan to break them up. Esme turned her plan up a notch when she and Nikolas gave in to temptation.

It didn’t take long for Nikolas to learn Ava was right about Esme’s manipulative behavior. After Nikolas confessed his affair, Ava and Esme had a heated confrontation, which resulted in Esme falling off the parapet. Nikolas thought Esme was gone for good, but she returned with a surprise for him. She’s pregnant with his baby.

Nikolas Cassadine may not be the father of Esme Prince’s baby

When a pregnant Esme returned, many were skeptical she was with child. However, Esme does have a little bun in the oven, who’ll be the next Cassadine heir. Despite Nikolas’ best efforts to keep Esme hidden, she managed to escape by jumping off the parapet.

Esme swam to The Haunted Star, where she was rescued by Spence and Trina Robinson (Tabyana Ali). Everyone gathered at the hospital, where news of Esme’s amnesia and pregnancy made the rounds. It didn’t take long for Ava to figure out who the baby’s father was. During a confrontation, Nikolas confessed he got Esme pregnant and was slapped by Ava.

Despite the backlash, Nikolas is determined to be a good father to Esme’s baby. But is it his child?

Speculation is that Nikolas may not be the father. On a Reddit thread, General Hospital fans expressed their theories on the possible dad. “I have a hunch that Spencer is actually the father, and it will through a wedge in Springa’s budding romance,” wrote one user.

“Unless Esme went she frozen condom/turkey baster route, I thought it was well known she and Spencer hadn’t been intimate in the conception window,” another fan rebutted.

“She was gone long enough after the first fall to get pregnant with the fisherman who rescued her or with someone at the hostel where she recovered. She chose Nik because she needed money,” another commenter replied.

“Oz is the father,” another viewer declared.

Esme Prince’s baby causes more trouble on ‘General Hospital’

Esme and her unborn baby have already caused enough drama. Nikolas has lost everything, including Ava and Spencer, and his downfall continues. The paternity of Esme’s child remains a mystery on General Hospital. But a new twist could shed light on the situation.

Speculation is that Esme and Willow Tait’s (Kately MacMullen) babies will be involved in a switch. Liesl Obrecht (Kathleen Gati) believes Esme is the hook killer responsible for Britt Westbourne’s (Kelly Thiebaud) death. Since Esme took a child from Liesl, the doctor will do the same.

Liesl’s plan may work perfectly for a while. But one of the babies will become sick and expose the switch along with baby Prince’s paternity.