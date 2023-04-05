‘Ghost Hunters’ Season 16 Episode Dates, How to Watch, and What to Expect

The TAPS (The Atlantic Paranormal Society) team is back with all-new paranormal investigations. Ghost Hunters Season 16 premieres this week on discovery+, with new hauntings weekly and special guests. Read on to find out when and how to watch the new season, plus what to expect from the TAPS team this time around.

Cody DesBiens, Satori Hawes, Shari DeBenedetti, Jason Hawes, Chandler Riggs, Steve Gonsalves, and Dave Tango prepare to investigate The Bastille on ‘Ghost Hunters.’ | discovery+

‘Ghost Hunters’ Season 16 premieres on April 6

The new season of Ghost Hunters begins Thursday, April 6, at 9 p.m. ET/PT. A new episode will be available every week, with eight episodes in total. Each installment will be an hour long. Here are the release dates for this season, per a Warner Bros. Discovery press release:

April 6 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: “Dead Man Walking”

April 13 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: “Trapped in Terror”

April 20 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: “The Hoover Damned”

April 27 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: “The Mansion of Misfortune”

May 4 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: “Unholy Matrimony”

May 11 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: “The Myth of St. Ignatius”

May 18 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: “Generations of Ghosts”

May 25 at 9 p.m. ET/PT: “Diocese of the Dead”

For those who are new to Ghost Hunters, the reality series stars paranormal investigators Jason Hawes, Steve Gonsalves, Dave Tango, and Shari DeBenedetti as they travel the country to investigate the most haunted locations.

“Armed with state-of-the-art technology, their proven methodology, and special guest investigators, the Ghost Hunters team tackle disturbing activity head-on, leaving no stone unturned to reach the dead among the living,” the season 16 synopsis reads.

Where to stream ‘Ghost Hunters’ Season 16

Ghost Hunters Season 16 will air on Travel Channel on Thursday nights and be available to stream on discovery+ at the same time. A subscription to discovery+ is required to stream. The service has an ad-supported plan available for $4.99 per month. Additionally, an ad-free plan is available for $6.99 per month. A 7-day free trial is also available for anyone wanting to give it a try.

What to expect on ‘Ghost Hunters’ this year

last year i got to live out my childhood dream and be on an episode of #GhostHunters!!!! it was so surreal to be in the TAPS van with the gang, going on an investigation. and we got so lucky with this amazing old prison! tune in tomorrow night on @travelchannel ? https://t.co/T88kFcVazj — chandler riggs (@chandlerriggs) April 4, 2023

The premiere episode of season 16 will feature The Walking Dead star Chandler Riggs, as well as guest investigators Satori Hawes and Cody DesBiens. The TAPS team will visit The Bastille, an abandoned county jail in Hanford, California. Locals have long reported paranormal activity and ghost encounters at the jail, brought on by “decades of suffering and tragic deaths” that occurred there.

Other paranormal locations visited this season include the California Gold Country’s haunted mines; the Hoover Dam; a mansion in Alabama; “the home of an American Founding Father;” St. Ignatius Hospital in Colfax, Washington; Rose Mont farm in Gallatin, Tennessee; and a former church rectory-turned-home in Ogdensburg, New York.

Meanwhile, other special guests this season include Mythbusters star Tory Belleci and paranormal investigators Dakota Laden, Dustin Pari, Kris Williams, and Jason’s son, Austin Hawes.

Stay tuned to Showbiz Cheat Sheet for more updates on Ghost Hunters Season 16.