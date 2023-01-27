Ina Garten’s ‘Be My Guest’ Season 3 Has a Premiere Date

Step inside the Barefoot Contessa’s East Hampton barn once again when Be My Guest with Ina Garten returns with all new episodes. That’s right, Ina Garten’s cooking show-meets conversation is back for a third season. Ahead, get details on Be My Guest Season 3 and learn which celebrities will be visiting Garten’s home.

‘Be My Guest’ premieres March 5 on Food Network and discovery+ with Ina Garten hosting Misty Copeland

Ina Garten | Nathan Congleton/NBC

Barefoot Contessa fans can expect new episodes of Be My Guest (relatively) soon. Season 3 premieres on March 5, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. ET on discovery+ and Food Network (via Variety).

Ballerina Misty Copeland kicks off the new season’s guests when she joins Garten at her East Hampton home for a day at the barn. Per the show’s description, Copeland and Garten will make Kir Royale cocktails in the Be My Guest premiere along with Herbed Ricotta Bruschetta.

That’s not all. Expect Copeland to discuss her childhood and career as a ballerina. Finally, the two will make Copeland and her family’s favorite go-to dinner of Citrus Salmon and Mashed Butternut Squash.

Other ‘Be My Guest’ Season 3 guests include Stanley Tucci, Laura Linney, and Norah Jones

Fabulous food, fascinating conversation and fun are on the menu when Ina Garten returns for an all-new season of #BeMyGuest! You won't want to miss it starting Sunday, March 5 at 11:30a|12:30c PLUS see extended episodes exclusively on @discoveryplus! pic.twitter.com/KEFMVyLrM1 — Food Network (@FoodNetwork) January 26, 2023

Copeland’s appearance in the Be My Guest Season 3 premiere is followed by a number of other celebrities throughout the season.

Garten has Stanley Tucci over in the second episode of the season. Tucci, who went viral for making a cocktail in 2020 like Garten, whips up martinis for him and the Food Network star.

In another episode, Emmy-winning actor Laura Linney stops by. But she doesn’t come empty-handed. The Ozarks alum brings Blueberry Ricotta Breakfast Cake to share with Garten as they talk about everything from their careers to incidents in the kitchen.

Be My Guest Season 3 continues when Garten, a longtime fan of Norah Jones, meets the singer-songwriter. There’s Bourbon Chocolate Pecan Pie, a cooking lesson featuring Chicken in a Pot with Orzo.

Years of hosting dinner parties prepared Ina Garten for ‘Be My Guest’

Prior to the show’s 2022 debut, Garten revealed that decades of hosting dinner parties prepared her for Be My Guest. But that doesn’t mean she films each episode without doing any prep. Far from it.

Garten shared she gets ready for the show by reviewing five pages of research. “I have somebody doing a lot of research for me, because you really have to prepare for these interviews,” she told The Hollywood Reporter in 2022. “She gives me five pages to read, tells me to look at this interview, watch that show, read this book.”

Garten’s prep work gears up in the weeks before Be My Guest is filmed. Once it’s time to film, she conducts interviews while trying to balance asking the questions she’s prepared and maintaining a “connection” with her guest.

Be My Guest With Ina Garten Season 3 premieres March 5, 2023, at 11:30 a.m. ET on discovery+ and Food Network. Until then, previous seasons are streaming on discovery+.