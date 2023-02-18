‘Ginny & Georgia’ Star Antonia Gentry Knew Brianne Howey Was Right to Play Georgia The Moment They Met

Ginny & Georgia is one of the most popular shows on Netflix, with a viewership that has thoroughly embraced the sweet family dynamics and light humor in the series. With heartfelt drama and a talented cast of actors, Ginny & Georgia is primed to be one of the newest pop culture phenomenons. Many fans have called out the chemistry amongst the main cast members as a prime reason to tune into the show, most notably, the sweet onscreen relationship between Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry, who play the title characters. Not only are the two stars close in the show, but Howey and Gentry have developed a true bond behind the scenes, as they revealed in a recent joint interview with Seventeen.

Brianne Howey and Antonia Gentry play mother and daughter on ‘Ginny & Georgia’

L-R: Antonia Gentry and Brianne Howey in ‘Ginny & Georgia’ | Netflix

Howey portrays Georgia Miller, a single mother determined to give her children the kind of life that they deserve — one where they feel valued, empowered, and strong. Gentry is Ginny Miller, Georgia’s 15-year-old daughter. Mature and thoughtful, Ginny often feels as though she has to bring her busy mother back down to earth. Even though Ginny often acts more mature than her mother, the two characters are undeniably close.

In real life, Howey and Gentry became close right from the start. As Howey told Glamour about the first time she met her co-star, “I remember seeing this beautiful, petite, young woman with gorgeous eyebrows. She gave me a hug, and I felt like I was at home.”

What did Antonia Gentry say about Brianne Howey being the right actor to play Georgia?

Sundays are for becoming one with the couch, right?

? Ginny & Georgia: Season 2 pic.twitter.com/op8te6QmVK — NetflixSA (@NetflixSA) January 22, 2023

Over the past few months, as Gentry and Howey have been promoting the second season of Ginny & Georgia, the two actors have had the chance to grow even closer — and since then, they have discussed their initial meeting. In a recent interview with Seventeen, Howey and Gentry talked about that memorable day. “Way back when,” Howey said, in response to a question about the first time that they met. “A chemistry read. Three years ago. I came in very last minute.”

Gentry nodded, adding, “Yeah, I think I read with several actresses and you were one of the last ones if not the last one…it was wonderful.” Gentry went on to note that Howey “walked into the room and I immediately knew. I was like ‘Oh my god, this time! Are you my mommy?'” The rest, as they say, is history, with show creators casting Howey shortly after that meeting.

The second season of ‘Ginny & Georgia’ is currently streaming on Netflix

The second season of Ginny & Georgia dropped on Netflix on January 5th, bringing lots of new drama and character-driven situations. The second season focused primarily on Georgia’s attempts to shore up her relationships with her two children, all while she prepares to marry Paul. Unfortunately, Georgia’s burst of good fortune is sidelined by a visit from Gil, Austin’s father, with him telling Georgia that he wants to have more of a relationship with his son.

By the end of the season, Georgia’s children learn that she’s more complicated than they previously thought, with the revelation that she has killed not once, but twice. The finale episode of season 2 features Georgia going through with her wedding to Paul, even though he acknowledges that she wasn’t completely honest with him. According to What’s On Netflix, Ginny & Georgia hasn’t yet been renewed for a third season — although with the show’s popularity, a renewal announcement is likely to come sometime over the next few months.