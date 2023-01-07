‘Glee’: Why 1 ‘American Idol’ Runner-Up Didn’t Land a Starring Role

Glee was one of the biggest shows on television for most of its six seasons. Many musically-inclined entertainers appeared on it. But there were also many who were turned away during the audition process. In the case of Adam Lambert, that rejection ended up being the best thing for his career.

The singer made his case to be on Glee well before he was a celebrity. But Lambert had to wait until he impressed audiences on another Fox program before becoming a guest star on the musical series.

Age played a key role in Adam Lambert’s ‘Glee’ rejection pre-‘American Idol’

The top 13 contestants (Bottom L-R) Megan Corkrey, Jasmine Murray, Danny Gokey, Alexis Grace, Kris Allen and Michael Sarver (Middle Row L-R) Adam Lambert, Allison Iraheta and Jorge Nunez (Top Row L-R) Matt Giraud, Lil Rounds, Anoop Desai and Scott MacIntyre are seen backstage during the live wild card show of ‘American Idol’ March 5, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. | M Becker/American Idol 2009/Getty Images for Fox

Lambert joined the cast of Glee in a guest role during its fifth season. It was a goal that took years for him to fulfill. On the eve of his debut on the show, Lambert revealed his original attempt.

“It’s funny because I actually auditioned for the show before it started before I was cast on [American Idol],” Adam Lambert said in a preview video for his first Glee episode “A Katy or A Gaga.” (The quote comes courtesy of The Hollywood Reporter.) “The casting director was like ‘well I love your voice, but I think you’re too old to be in the show.’ So I didn’t get it.”

Lambert made his star turn on Idol’s eighth season and made it all the way to the final round. He ultimately lost out to Kris Allen. But he gained a more passionate fan base than the winner of the competition, gaining a foothold in the industry.

Adam Lambert played a small, but memorable role in ‘Glee. Season 5

On Glee, Lambert played NYU student Elliott Gilbert. Like the actor himself, he is also introduced to the world through an audition — his for Kurt’s (Chris Colfer) cover band Pamela Lansbury. Kurt is slightly put off by his theatricality. But he lets him join the group because he is such a good singer.

The two soon get over their differences and become real friends. They later create the band One Three Hill with Dani (fellow guest star Demi Lovato) after Pamela Lansbury breaks up. Elliott appeared in five total episodes. His last reference on the show was that he left to join a yoga retreat.

Lambert was very proud to finally be a part of Glee. “I had such a blast filming the show, and loved getting back into acting and working with such great people,” he said in advance of his guest spot. “I’m so excited for everyone to see it!”

Adam Lambert has released solo hits and is the modern frontman for a legendary band

Lambert pursued a career as a pop star off the back of his American Idol popularity. His first album For Your Entertainment was certified gold and its second single “Whataya Want from Me” was nominated for Best Male Pop Vocal Performance at the 2011 Grammys. His other albums Trespassing and The Original High were also moderately successful.

Lambert has also performed as the lead vocalist for Queen since 2012, joining the band for five tours and singing on the 2020 live compilation Live Around the World.

Stepping into the extravagant shoes of Freddie Mercury could intimidate even the most gifted of artists. No one can touch Mercury’s singular voice and stage presence. But Lambert does a better job at approximating the icon than most singers could ever imagine.