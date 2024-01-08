Guy Fieri has always had a close relationship with his sons, and as they get older, they're become more like him -- right down to the love for tattoos.

Guy Fieri, who is best known as the host of various Food Network shows including Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives, has slowly been introducing his two sons, Hunter and Ryder Fieri, to the TV spotlight. The Fieri family has done a number of Food Network specials, and these days, Hunter often accompanies his dad to host different shows.

Despite the fame, Guy has always kept his kids grounded, though he does let them have a little fun — including letting them ring in the new year with new tattoos.

Guy Fieri, his wife, Lori, and two kids, Hunter and Ryder, attend his Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony in 2019. | Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

New year, new tattoos for the Fieri family

Guy Fieri wished everyone a happy new year an in unexpected way: By showing off new tattoos with his kids. Fieri posted the photo to Instagram on Jan. 1, which showed Ryder on the left with “Fieri” tattooed on his left bicep in a flame-styled font. Guy was in the middle, sporting some new ink that harbored his two sons’ first initials, H and R, on his right arm. And his older son Hunter stood on the right side of the photo, with a new tattoo on his left bicep that read “Kulinary Gangsta” with an image of a skeleton wearing a chef’s hat. Despite the badass-ery of the tattoos, Guy was also wearing Crocs.

For the most part, fans seemed to love the father-son bond that Guy has with his two children. People were quick to comment on the family’s new ink.

“A family that gets tattooed together, stays together,” one user wrote.

“this goes so hard!!!” another person added.

“Babe wake up, Guy Fieri just dropped the hardest pic of the year,” another person joked.

Guy has always been a free spirit, creating a signature look for himself with his bleach blonde hair, reflective sunglasses, and often wearing shirts that involve some sort of flame. Now, it appears that his sons are following in his footsteps.

Guy Fieri and his son, Hunter, at the NASCAR Sprint Cup Series Awards in 2016 | Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Guy Fieri recently said his kids won’t get his money unless they earn degrees

Guy might be a legendary cool dad, but that doesn’t mean he’s willing to just give Hunter and Ryder anything they want. In a recent interview with Fox News, Guy said that he is requiring both of his sons to earn both a bachelor’s and master’s degree before they will have access to his money.

“I told my boys, ‘None of this that I’ve been building, are you gonna get, unless you come and take it from me,’” Guy said, adding that his kids need two “post-graduate” degrees in order to access his funds.

Of course, time will tell whether Guy takes his own rule seriously. His younger son, Ryder, will graduate high school in 2024; it’s unclear where Ryder plans to attend college. Guy’s older son, Hunter, is 27 and attended the University of Nevada at Las Vegas, which is also where Guy went to school. But it’s unclear if Hunter has earned his MBA. Hunter recently became engaged to Tara Bernstein, so perhaps any degree earning is on hold while the two plan their wedding.