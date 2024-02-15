In 2023, Gwen Stefani showed off the Valentine's Day bouquet that Blake Shelton bought her. In 2024, she didn't mention any gifts.

The Voice fans adore Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton. The No Doubt rocker met the country superstar on the reality TV series, and they fell fast and hard in love while divorcing their previous spouses. Stefani and Shelton tied the knot in 2021, and they’ve been sharing their love on social media ever since. However, fans may have noticed that Stefani didn’t mention Shelton giving her a Valentine’s Day gift in 2024.

Gwen Stefani didn’t mention whether Blake Shelton got her a Valentine’s Day gift in 2024

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton aren’t afraid to show their love online. Stefani frequently posts photos and videos of her and Shelton on their ranch in Oklahoma, as she’s adapted to country life. Despite their different personalities, they seem truly happy as a married couple. However, rumors swirled at the end of 2023 that suggested Shelton and Stefani hit a snag in their marriage. According to the rumors, the honeymoon period wore off for the couple, and Stefani didn’t feel as supported by Shelton as she hoped.

Shelton and Stefani are proving the rumors wrong in 2024. The couple released a new song, “Purple Irises,” in February 2024, and they performed it together before Super Bowl LVIII.

However, when it comes to Valentine’s Day in 2024, it’s unclear whether the couple celebrated together. Stefani posted a clip to Instagram showing her at GXVE Beauty’s Valentine’s Day influencer event. Stefani posed with her beauty products while in a pink suit with a pink feather boa. Shelton was nowhere to be found.

“I always say my love for makeup has been there from the start + I LOVE how I get to share that with you,” Stefani captioned the Valentine’s Day post. “Thank you to every influencer + makeup artist who shared this special day with me, all the TikToks we created, and all the cute photos we took!! I cannot wait to see your looks with @gxvebeauty.”

She received an elaborate bouquet for Valentine’s Day in 2023

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton | Taylor Hill/WireImage

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani didn’t post anything about their personal Valentine’s Day celebration in 2024. And this differs significantly from what Stefani posted in 2023. In 2023, Stefani took to her Instagram Stories to show a massive bouquet of red and pink roses.

“Hi! Just wanted to say it’s been a while! Happy Valentine’s!” Stefani said on Instagram, according to NBC. She then turned her camera to show off the bouquet of red and pink roses that Shelton bought her.

“Look at my flowers!” she exclaimed. “Thank you, Blakey! How sweet!”

Stefani mentioned flowers on her Instagram Stories on Valentine’s Day 2024, but not in the same way as last year. Instead, she joked that women don’t want flowers for the holiday. Instead, they want makeup.

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are set to appear on ‘Jimmy Kimmel Live!’ on the holiday

While Gwen Stefani held a Valentine’s Day event for GXVE Beauty, she’ll still see Blake Shelton for the romantic holiday. The couple is set to appear on Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where they’ll sing their new song, “Purple Irises.”

Stefani posted a clip to Instagram showing the pink, white, and orange jumpsuit she plans to wear for the talk show. The jumpsuit includes a plunging neckline and flowing sleeves, and she completes the look with Barbie-pink platforms, a fresh manicure, and several rings on each hand. The clip also shows Stefani posing beside Shelton, who looks much more casual in a blazer and jeans.

