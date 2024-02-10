Gwen Stefani keeps proving she and Blake Shelton are doing just fine. Here's what she posted of the two of them hanging out at home.

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are a fan-favorite celebrity couple. The Voice fans never expected the No Doubt frontwoman to fall for the country star. Despite their differences, they seemingly make the perfect pair. Fans have noticed the couple hasn’t spent much time together in the past few months. But Stefani just proved she’s home with Shelton ahead of Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday, Feb. 11, 2024.

Gwen Stefani posted a cheeky clip of her speaking to Blake Shelton about their new song, ‘Purple Irises’

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton seem like an unlikely couple — and fans weren’t so sure about the duo making music together. Stefani is known for her punk ska days as the frontwoman of No Doubt, and Shelton has made headlines for his country classics. However, Stefani has leaned into country music since dating Shelton. She and Shelton have created several songs together, and they recently released their newest single, “Purple Irises.”

Stefani hyped the song release on Instagram. “OK, this is the situation,” Stefani said in a clip posted to Instagram. “I will be debuting my new song, ‘Purple Irises,’ with … Blake Shelton!” Sadly, Stefani announced the single without Shelton anywhere in site, leading fans to wonder where he could be.

Finally, fans saw Stefani and Shelton together on her Instagram Stories. She posted a clip on Feb. 8 of her face turned while reclined on the couch and speaking to Shelton. “Blake Shelton, in one hour, our song’s gonna be out on the East Coast,” she told him.

She waited for a response before saying, “Hello?”

Shelton answered without being seen on camera. “I’m in shock,” he said. “I don’t know what to say.”

Finally, in the following clip, fans get to see Shelton. “Wait, what are you listening to?” Stefani said as she held the camera on her face before panning it over to Shelton. Shelton listened to their new song on his phone.

“Maybe I’m listening to my shirt or something,” Shelton answered while looking at his shirt covered in purple flowers. “‘Purple Irises’? Oh, I bought it on my phone!” he said while Stefani’s laughter rang in the background.

These sweet clips of the couple remind fans that they’re doing just fine despite divorce rumors that plagued their relationship at the end of 2023. As for Shelton, he clearly doesn’t feel affected by the rumors, as he doesn’t post much about his relationship with Stefani.

Gwen Stefani is performing at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton will be watching Super Bowl LVIII from the comfort of their home. But Stefani has an important job to do before they can relax, as she’s performing at the Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate.

“Hey, what’s up, NFL fans! It’s Gwen Stefani, and I am so excited to share that I am headlining Super Bowl LVIII TikTok Tailgate!” she announced on Instagram on Jan. 12, 2024. “Huddle up and watch my performance live on TikTok on Feb. 11.”

It sounds like Shelton will appear on TikTok with Stefani, too. The couple is reportedly performing their song, “Purple Irises,” for the TikTok Tailgate extravaganza.

