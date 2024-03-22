Gwen Stefani once reflected on how her blonde locks helped turn her into the superstar that she is today.

Gwen Stefani made her blonde hair symbolic after becoming a pop star. But the No Doubt artist’s hairdo might’ve been even more important for her career than some fans might think.

Gwen Stefani going blonde ‘changed everything’

Stefani asserted that fashion has always been an important part of her life. Her passion for fashion also intertwined with her passion for music at an early age. During her formative years, it was already beginning to form the star’s identity.

“I think when I discovered music in eighth grade, that was when it really hit me…like, who am I? I knew who I didn’t want to be,” Stefani once told Teen Vogue. “I knew I wasn’t this girl or that girl. But I wasn’t rebellious at all—I was just curious. I just knew what affected me in a positive way and went from there. I was actually a big copycat! I would see all these girls who had cool style and were just different, and I knew I wanted to be like that. I’d see something I liked and then sort of make it my own—you keep doing that and it becomes a sort of evolution of your style.”

But fashion would eventually have a big impact on Stefani’s career. She wasn’t born with her signature blonde hairdo, instead it was another fashion choice she made. And she felt it was a pivotal moment in her future career.

“The first time I went all blonde! My mom started letting me do my hair in ninth grade with the frosting cap and all that, but it was a big moment for me when I did my whole head. I remember my boyfriend and I had just broken up, and I was like ‘I don’t care how much it costs, I’m getting my hair bleached!’ That’s really when everything changed. We had already written all the ‘Tragic Kingdom’ songs, and that was the moment that sort of started the next chapter,” she said.

Gwen Stefani recently revealed what her real hair looks like

If Stefani wasn’t born a natural blonde, then what’s the singer’s true hair color? According to Today, she revealed on an Instagram post not too long ago that her real color is actually a brown color. Her stylist Danilo Dixon just made sure that her real hair color was never seen in public. Dixon even went into detail with how he achieved the singer’s many iconic appearances.

“We color her hair every Monday, before we film The Voice. Gwen’s an Italian girl with wavy brown hair — if you look at the video for Cool, we did her in her natural shade, maybe a little darker — so I developed a high lift formula for her,” he told Refinery 29. “I learned that I could get to a place of achieving the blond that I want, and the quality of hair that we need and want, by using a new product, as opposed to just bleach. People are like ‘that’s not natural’ and I say, ‘Of course it is — it’s supernatural’.”

The hair color that Gwen Stefani stopped wearing after a break-up

Similarly to her music, Stefani’s hair color has also been an expression of her emotions. Back in the late 90s, Stefani also became known for sporting a pink-colored hairdo. But relationship issues at the time resulted in her transitioning away from that style for good.

“So, what happened with the pink hair?” Stefani said. “It’s so true: if you go through a breakup or a really big change in your life, sometimes you go ahead and change your hair to try to, I don’t know, wash whatever feelings those are out of your hair.”

Stefani’s change in hairstyle was also a commentary on the other changes going on in her life back then.

“I was really confused at this time,” she said. “I was 29 years old. I was really confused about my relationship. I didn’t know who I was. I had come off a long long tour. I had gotten famous. I got to buy a house. I got to move out of my parent’s house. So much had happened.”