Gwen Stefani talked about coaching 'The Voice' following the season 24 finale. Here's what she said about getting 'mean' on the show.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 is officially over, and Gwen Stefani didn’t have the best luck this season. While she didn’t win, she’s won in the past, and fans hope they’ll see her (or her husband, Blake Shelton) as coaches in the future. Before season 24 began, Stefani was plagued with rumors that she wasn’t kind to newcomer Reba McEntire. And Stefani recently admitted that production wants her to be “mean” and “conceited” as a coach.

Gwen Stefani says she still has to get used to acting ‘mean’ as a coach in ‘The Voice’

The Voice Season 24 wouldn’t have been the same without Gwen Stefani as a coach. The No Doubt singer didn’t win, but she brought a warm, welcoming energy (and incredible style) to the stage. And, of course, she’d periodically mention Blake Shelton, the most well-known name ever to grace the series.

While many fans loved Stefani and hope to see her return, she recently opened up about some of her personal struggles with the show. “I think we all come here going, ‘What? We’re supposed to be mean? We’re supposed to be, how do you say it, conceited about our careers? It’s just a weird twist on what you’re normally like,” Stefani told Access Hollywood.

The No Doubt frontwoman said newcomer Reba McEntire had to get used to getting aggressive as a coach. “I think she’s getting that now. She’s like, OK, you can mess with us. It’s fine! You know? She’s still trying to find her feet with that, I think. So am I, actually.”

Reba McEntire called the No Doubt singer ‘mean’ when coaching in ‘The Voice’ Season 24

Before The Voice Season 24 began, rumors swirled that Gwen Stefani didn’t want to share the coaching stage with Reba McEntire. The rumors were likely false, as Stefani had great things to say about working alongside the country legend. But McEntire commented that Stefani could get mean regarding developing her dream team of singers during the season.

“They’re real mean,” McEntire joked in a teaser for the season. “Especially Gwen.”

Jokes aside, McEntire appeared to have a fantastic time with Stefani as a fellow coach. “Everybody’s just as sweet and kind offstage as they can be,” she said on the show. “When they come on the stage, though, they kind of change their personality.”

McEntire will return as a coach for The Voice Season 25. While she didn’t win season 24, she had finalists hit the stage, which means she could return with a vengeance next season.

Will Gwen Stefani return as a coach in the future?

While Reba McEntire will return for The Voice Season 25, Gwen Stefani won’t. The four coaches next season are McEntire, Chance the Rapper, John Legend, and newcomer duo Dan + Shay.

Fans shouldn’t plan to say goodbye to Stefani forever, though. Body language expert Judy James said Stefani gave clear bodily signals that indicated she planned to return.

“Gwen’s gestures showed her future intentions,” James told The Sun. “Red lipstick throws a stronger warpaint signal to the other coaches. This is Gwen’s usual color, but the very careful and featured application of it suggested she is buckling up for next season.”

“It is very clear Gwen will come back,” James added. “She will also come back a lot harder next season.”

