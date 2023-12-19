'The Voice' Season 24 isn't the last fans will see of Gwen Stefani, according to a body language expert. Here's what the expert said.

NBC’s The Voice Season 24 finale is here, and fans loved watching Gwen Stefani join the season as a coach. While we all miss Blake Shelton taking the reigns, Stefani did her best to coach her team. The No Doubt singer doesn’t have any singers in the finale this season, but a body language expert says it’s “very clear” she plans to return as a coach in the future.

‘The Voice’ Season 24 coach Gwen Stefani will return as a coach, a body language expert says

John Legend, Gwen Stefani, Reba McEntire, and Niall Horan | Trae Patton/NBC via Getty Images

The Voice Season 24 finale doesn’t feature any singers from Gwen Stefani’s team. Huntley and Mara Justine sing for Team Niall Horan, Ruby Leigh and Jacquie Roar sing for Team Reba McEntire, and Lila Forde sings for Team John Legend. While Stefani won’t take home a win, body language expert Judi James thinks she plans on returning as a future coach.

“Gwen’s gestures showed her future intentions,” James told The Sun. “Red lipstick throws a stronger warpaint signal to the other coaches. This is Gwen’s usual color, but the very careful and featured application of it suggested she is buckling up for next season.”

James commented on Stefani’s look in an Instagram post shared by McEntire that shows all four coaches. Stefani stands in the middle of the coaches, commanding attention. According to James, Stefani is sending the other coaches a message that she will return.

“Again, Gwen eclipsed the other coaches with her star presence,” James continued. “It is all about scene-stealing and upstaging with her styling. Her head tilt signals a desire to be pleasing and likable. Gwen has her Duchenne smile and bent to knee giving a beauty queen vibe. The formation here makes it look like Gwen is the big star.”

“It is very clear Gwen will come back,” the body language expert concluded. “She will also come back a lot harder next season.”

Who are ‘The Voice’ Season 25 coaches?

While Gwen Stefani may return to The Voice after season 24, it won’t be in season 25. John Legend and Reba McEntire will return to coach the next season. Chance the Rapper will also be back. And newcomers Dan + Shay will try their hand as the show’s first set of duo coaches.

Dan + Shay, an American pop country duo, blew up in 2023 — and they’re excited to try their hand at coaching. Legend spoke to ExtraTV about Dan + Shay joining. “And then some brand new coaches, the first time with a double chair, we’ll have Dan + Shay together with one button, two chairs,” Legend explained. “We’ll see how that works. I’ve never had to fight two coaches at once. I don’t know what to do.”

Blake Shelton says Gwen Stefani coaches for the money

The Voice isn’t the same without Blake Shelton, but Gwen Stefani did a great job holding down the fort in season 24. Shelton spoke about why Stefani took the gig when he decided to part ways. He insinuated that it’s all about the income.

“I think I’d actually put out there to the press, too, because everybody wants to know, ‘Why are you quitting? Why are you walking away from the show?’ And it’s like, ‘Well, for the family, for more family time,’” Shelton told Jimmy Kimmel with a laugh. “And then the very next announcement was, ‘Gwen’s coming back!’ Maybe she doesn’t want too much family time, I don’t know. Money talks, OK? Money talks in this industry.”

The Voice Season 24 finale airs on Tuesday, Dec. 19, 2023, at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

