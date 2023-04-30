Hallmark Channel’s Must-Watch New Movies in May 2023: See the Schedule

Hallmark Channel is sliding into summer with a May schedule that’s packed with exciting new movie premieres. From a special Mother’s Day movie about a pair of moms who learn it’s never too late to achieve your dreams to a romance set in a national park (plus, fresh mysteries on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries) there’s plenty to look forward to this month.

Hallmark Channel’s new movie schedule for May 2023

Three brand-new movies will premiere on Hallmark Channel this May.

A faux romance turns real in When Love Springs, airing Saturday May 6 at 8 p.m. ET. Rhiannon Fish plays Rory, a public relations pro who’s visiting a quaint lakeside B&B for her parents’ vow renewal. When Rory runs into her ex, she panics and pretends that the B&B’s owner, Noah (James O’Halloran) is her boyfriend. When she discovers Noah’s business is in trouble, she draws on her PR background to help turn things around. As they work together to save the bed and breakfast, the fake couple begins to develop a real connection.

Tamera Mowry-Housley, Chelsea Hobbs ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Syd Wong

Mother’s Day weekend brings the premiere of Dream Moms with The Real’s Tamera Mowry-Housley and Chelsea Hobbs. Danielle (Mowry-Housley) and Claire (Hobbs) both once had dreams of making it big on Broadway before life got in the way. After Danielle’s brother introduces them, the two women team up to compete in a TV talent contest, helping them realize it’s never too late to follow your passion. This movie also features three brand-new original songs performed by Mowry-Houseley: “Dream That Dream,” “Bring it Back,” and “So Right.” It airs Saturday, May 13 at 8 p.m. ET.

Finally, Hallmark Channel’s May schedule includes a new movie that might just inspire your next vacation. Love In Zion National Park: A National Park Romance follows Lauren (Cindy Busby) a museum curator who heads to Utah’s Zion National Park to research the provenance of a recent donation of Anasazi vases that she believes should be returned to the Pueblo Nation. While there, she meets Adam (David Gridley) a local ranger and native Puebloan. He’s initially skeptical of her motives, but they gradually grow closer as they race to find out the truth about the vases. It airs Saturday, May 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries also has new movies in May 2023

Jodie Sweetin in ‘The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost’ | ©2023 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Courtesy of Brain Power Studio

Sleuthers also have something to look forward to this May. While the much-loved series Mystery 101 has been canceled, two new mysteries will air on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, including the return of Alison Sweeney as baker-turned-detective Hannah Swensen.

First up is the premiere of The Jane Mysteries: Inheritance Lost on Friday, May 12 at 9 p.m. ET. It stars Full House alum Jodie Sweetin as a singer who inherits her family’s non-profit detective agency. Her first case sees her investigating the truth about a multi-level marketing scheme, with some help from her Aunt Sadie (Paris Jefferson) and Detective John Cameron (Stephen Huszar from Chesapeake Shores.)

In Carrot Cake Murder: A Hannah Swensen Mystery, Sweeney’s character investigates after a skeleton is discovered amid the rubble of a building that’s under renovation. Hannah tries to piece together the circumstances that led to the murder – and discover the victim’s true identity – with some help from her mom, Delores (Barbara Niven). Cameron Mathison also returns as Hannah’s fiancé, Detective Mike Kingston. It airs Friday, May 19 at 9 p.m. ET.

