Hallmark Is Rebooting ‘Aurora Teagarden’ Without Candace Cameron Bure

A fan-favorite mystery series is returning to Hallmark, but with a twist. Hallmark Movies & Mysteries has confirmed that a new Aurora Teagarden Mysteries movie is in the works. However, Candace Cameron Bure will not reprise her title role in the new film.

The ‘Aurora Teagarden’ reboot will focus on a younger version of the character

Hallmark dropped the news about the upcoming Aurora Teagarden movie in a March 9 social media update.

“Big news, #Sleuthers! An Aurora Teagarden reboot is coming that will explore her young years and origin story,” Hallmark Movies & Mysteries shared on its Instagram Story.

Skyler Samuels will take over the Aurora Teagarden role in Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New, ET reports. Evan Roderick will lay a young Arthur Smith. Marilu Henner will reprise her role as Aurora’s mother Aida Teagarden. Henner also portrayed the character in 18 previous Aurora Teagarden movies.

“Our viewers have been waiting for more adventures with Aurora and her friends — what better way to do that than to take them back to when the young, amateur sleuth was just coming into her own?”, Emily Merlin, development manager of programming at Hallmark Media, told ET. “The Aurora Teagarden franchise is a fan favorite and we’re excited to share this new chapter with viewers.”

Candace Cameron Bure left Hallmark for Great American Family

The last movie in the Aurora Teagarden Mysteries series aired in early 2022. Not long after, Bure announced that she had signed a deal with Great American Family that would see her star in and produce movies for the fledgling channel. The move effectively ended her run as the crime-solving librarian, with Hallmark telling Showbiz Cheat Sheet that there were no plans for future Aurora Teagarden movies at that time.

In a September 2022 interview with Variety, Bure hinted that she’d be interested in continuing the Aurora Teagarden franchise – which is based on a series of books by Charlaine Harris – at Great American Family.

“It’s open,” the Full House star said. “It’s definitely something we would like to revisit for Great American Family. It’s about putting puzzle pieces together, but it’s very possible.”

Viewers have seen a younger version of Aurora Teagarden before

Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Something New won’t be the first time that viewers have seen a younger version of the character. In the 2022 movie Aurora Teagarden Mysteries: Haunted By Murder, Bure’s daughter, Natasha Bure, portrayed a teenage Aurora.

The new Aurora Teagarden movie will feature a post-collegiate version of the character. After graduating, Aurora finds herself back in Lawrencetown, where her mother is struggling to keep her new real estate business afloat. Meanwhile, Aurora is working as a TA for a crime fiction class and waitressing at the local diner, where she shares her love of true crime with her friend Sally and police officer Arthur.

When Sally’s fiancé doesn’t show up at their wedding rehearsal, Aurora enlists Arthur to help search for him. When they find a body, everyone assumes it’s the missing groom. But when the victim turns out to be someone else, Sally’s husband-to-be goes from missing person to main suspect.

