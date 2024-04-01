'When Calls the Heart' cast members Natasha Burnett and Viv Leacock also star in the new movie 'Legend of the Lost Locket.'

Hallmark’s Spring Into Love programming event continues this month with a fresh slate of rom-coms. The network’s April lineup includes movies with Hallmark stars such as Sarah Drew, Erin Krakow, and Natasha Burnett. Plus, When Calls the Heart returns for its 11th season on April 7. Keep reading for our rundown of the Hallmark movie schedule for April 2024.

Robert Buckley and Erin Krakow in ‘Blind Date Book Club’ | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Allister Foster

When Calls the Heart leading lady Erin Krakow teams up with Chesapeake Shores star Robert Buckley in Blind Date Book Club. Krakow plays a woman named Meg who is torn between taking over her late mom’s bookstore and pursuing another career. At the store, she decides to start a “blind date book club,” where people agree to read a book of Meg’s choosing. Graham (Buckley) is an author who reaches out to Meg about including his novel for her book club. She agrees, and they start to spend time together, leading them to discover each each one’s own true happiness.

Blind Date Book Club airs April 6 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

‘Legend of the Lost Locket’ features two ‘When Calls the Heart’ cast members

Natasha Burnett and Viv Leacock play Minnie and Joseph Canfield on When Calls the Heart. Now, they’re teaming up for Legend of the Lost Locket. Burnett plays a London-based antiques expert named Amelia who is on the hunt for a lost locket that’s said to grant the wearer true love. Her search takes her to a small town in Massachusetts, where she clashes with Sheriff Marcus Forrest (Leacock), who questions her motives. But after their rocky start, Marcus reconsiders and eventually joins Amelia in her search for the missing locket. As their hunt for the locket intensifies, so do their feelings for each other.

Legend of the Lost Locket airs April 13 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Jocelyn Hudon stars in ‘Falling in Love in Niagara’

Also on the Hallmark movie schedule for April is Falling in Love in Niagara, which stars Jocelyn Hudon and Dan Jeannotte. Hudon plays Madeline, whose fiancé leaves her before their wedding. She decides to go to Niagara Falls to honeymoon without him. There, she reconnects with her adventurous side, learns to let go, and finds new love with Mike (Jeannotte).

Falling in Love in Niagara airs April 20 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Sarah Drew plays a single mom in ‘Branching Out’

Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew plays Amelia Weber in Branching Out. A decade ago, Amelia had a baby on her own via IVF. After her daughter Ruby gets a school assignment that involves exploring her heritage and family tree, Amelia turns to a DNA test and learns that Ruby’s father T.J. Cota (Juan Pablo di Pace) lives nearby. Amelia reaches out, and to her surprise, T.J. wants to meet Ruby. Amelia and Ruby get to know T.J.’s large Mexican family, which challenges Amelia’s protective instincts. Gradually, Amelia and T.J. discover that family trees can be complicated and wonderfully unique, especially when love is what ties everyone together.

Branching Out airs April 27 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 premieres April 7

Pascale Hutton and Jack Wagner in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

April also brings the return of When Calls the Heart. Season 11 premieres Sunday, April 7 at 8 p.m. ET/PT. In “When Stars Aligns,” Elizabeth (Krakow) turns over a new leaf. Nathan (Kevin McGarry) returns home from an investigation, and Bill (Jack Wagner) questions its outcome. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) chases a scoop. Plus, Lucas (Chris McNally) makes a surprise announcement.

