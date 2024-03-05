Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) decides to make a dramatic change in a new teaser for 'When Calls the Heart' Season 11.

Elizabeth Thornton is trying out a whole new look. The newly single schoolteacher decides she’s ready for a major style change in a first-look clip from When Calls the Heart Season 11, which premieres April 7 on Hallmark Channel.

Elizabeth debuts a new hairstyle in ‘When Call the Heart’ Season 11

Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) shook up her life in a major way at the end of When Calls the Heart Season 10 when she abruptly called off her wedding to Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally). With a broken engagement behind her, she’s ready to make another major change.

“I think I’d like to change my hair,” Elizabeth tells her friend Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) in the clip (via YouTube).

“Brilliant,” Rosemary replies.

Later, Elizabeth shows off her cute new bob to a group that includes Rosemary’s husband Lee (Kavan Smith), Florence Yost (Loretta Walsh), and Mike Hickam (Ben Rosenbaum). But there’s one person in particular who’s left almost speechless by her transformation.

“Wow, you look… you look great,” Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry) says.

Nathan and Elizabeth’s romance evolves in the next season of the Hallmark Channel series

In season 10, Elizabeth’s growing awareness of her feelings for Nathan – whom she’d previously rejected – was one reason she decided to end her relationship with Lucas. In the finale, the pair seemed to be on the verge of speaking openly to each other about how they felt. Then Bill Avery (Jack Wagner) arrived to tell them Lucas was in trouble and needed their help.

However, it sounds like whatever is going on with Lucas won’t keep Elizabeth and Nathan apart for long. Hallmark’s promotional material for season 11 – including a poster featuring the pair gazing into each other’s eyes – makes it clear their romance will be front and center in the upcoming episodes.

When When Calls the Heart returns, Elizabeth “embarks on a fresh start — with new romance, new challenges and new style,” according to Hallmark’s season 11 synopsis. “She and Mountie Nathan Grant navigate their growing romantic feelings while also leaning on each other for support as they face new parenting obstacles.”

Erin Krakow says season 11 ‘delivers more heart than ever before’

Krakow says she can’t wait for the show’s loyal fans to see the new episodes.

“Time has flown by since the end of season 10 and I cannot put into words how thrilled I am for the premiere of season 11 of When Calls the Heart,” she told Entertainment Tonight. “It’s such a warm feeling to know that we have the loyalty, love, and longevity to make it this far and that is a true testament to our viewers.”

“I cannot wait for viewers to tune in to this season and to continue on this journey with all of us!” she added. “Season 11 delivers more heart than ever before!”

When Calls the Heart Season 11 premieres Sunday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

