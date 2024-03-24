Erin Krakow and Kevin McGarry teased the new season of 'When Calls the Heart' in a recent interview with ET.

When Calls the Heart fans who are Team Nathan have a lot to look forward to in season 11, says series Erin Krakow. The actor, who plays Elizabeth Thornton on the Hallmark Channel drama, dropped in on a recent interview with co-star Kevin McGarry, where she teased what to expect when the show returns in early April

Erin Krakow says Nathan fans will enjoy ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

Krakow and McGarry chatted with ET ahead of When Calls the Heart’s Season 11 premiere on April 7.

The dramatic end to season 10 saw Elizabeth call off her engagement to Lucas Bouchard (Chris McNally). That breakup cleared the way for her romance with Mountie Nathan Grant (McGarry). Seeing the two characters together has been a fervent wish for many of the show’s loyal fans. Krakow promised those who love the idea of an Elizabeth-Nathan pairing will be happy with season 11.

“It’s always wonderful working with Kevin and really lovely to get to tell this story and kind of give that back to all of the Kevin fans — and the Nathan fans,” she said.

Viewers will see a new side of both Elizabeth and Nathan this season. Krakow said her character is “coming out of her cocoon” following her breakup, including getting a dramatic new haircut.

Meanwhile, it sounds like Nathan is making some changes as well.

“Let’s just say you see more of Nathan in season 11 than you ever have before,” Krakow said.

Nathan has “been working out in his garage,” McGarry confirmed.

Kevin McGarry thinks Nathan and Elizabeth are ‘endgame’

All signs seem to be pointing to a serious romance for Elizabeth and Nathan. But after a multi-season love triangle and a broken engagement to another man, some fans might be skeptical that the two will end up together in the end. However, according to McGarry, they’re a couple who are meant to be. He even compared them to Noah and Allie in The Notebook.

“I have always liked Nathan and Elizabeth as a couple,” he said. “I think Nathan was created for Elizabeth.”

“I really feel like [Nathan] not finding a place, him not finding a partner, was deliberate. He was meant to kind of just wonder, while she was kind of moving forward with Lucas,” he added of his character’s unrequited feelings for Hope Valley’s schoolteacher. “I think it was always meant to be this and that they were meant to be endgame. And I really like how it’s been done.”

Lucas has more of ‘an edge to him’ in season 11

Chris McNally as Lucas | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Sven Boecker

Elizabeth might be moving on with another man, but her former fiancé Lucas is still around. The show will “honestly” address the fallout from their breakup, McGarry said.

“To the Lucas fans, it wouldn’t be fair to pretend that nothing happened” between him and Elizabeth, McGarry said.

Now that Lucas is on his own, the show will have more freedom to explore his story outside of his relationship with Elizabeth. His character also “has more of an edge” in season 11, McGarry said.

“We kind of find out who Lucas is and was,” he shared. “It’s very interesting.”

McGarry also had a message for When Calls the Heart fans who might be disappointed by the twists of season 10.

“My message is that I am sorry if anybody is hurt from the way that the story is being told. That’s not anybody’s intention. The long-term [goal] is always to tell a great story. Tell a long story. And, you know, this was the decision — and I really hope that you stay with us,” McGarry said. “Every character is inherently good on the show and just because somebody is not with somebody else, it doesn’t mean that they’re not an important character on the show … I really think the show is moving to a beautiful place.”

When Calls the Heart Season 11 premieres Sunday, April 7 on Hallmark Channel.

