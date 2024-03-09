Elizabeth embarks on a fresh start and Lucas makes a surprise announcement in the first episode of 'When Calls the Heart' Season 11.

It’s almost time to head back to Hope Valley! When Calls the Heart Season 11 premieres in a few short weeks, and Hallmark Channel has just revealed more details about what fans can expect when the much-loved romantic drama returns to TV.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 premieres April 7

Kavan Smith as Lee and Pascale Hutton as Rosemary in ‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 11 Episode 1 | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

The 11th season of When Calls the Heart premieres Sunday, April 1 with an episode titled “When Stars Align.”

In the season opener, Elizabeth (Erin Krakow) embarks on a fresh start after the dramatic conclusion to season 10. At the end of last season, she called off her wedding to Lucas (Chris McNally) in the midst of his campaign for governor. Lucas won the election, but a cliffhanger in the finale suggested he might have made some enemies in the process. Meanwhile, with her engagement behind her, Elizabeth seemed newly open to the possibility of a romance with Mountie Nathan Grant (Kevin McGarry).

Hallmark has shared some plot details for the season 11 premiere, and it sounds like everyone is moving forward after the tumultuous events of last season.

“Elizabeth turns over a new leaf,” reads the synopsis. “Nathan returns home from an investigation, and Bill (Jack Wagner) questions its outcome. Rosemary (Pascale Hutton) chases a scoop. Lucas makes a surprise announcement.”

Elizabeth debuts a new look in season 11

Erin Krakow as Elizabeth | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

One change Elizabeth will be making in season 11? Ditching her long locks for a sleek new bob. With When Calls the Heart heading into the 1920s, the time has come for the show’s leading lady to update her look, as seen in a photo from the premiere.

Gracyn Shinyei as Emily, Erin Krakow as Elizabeth, Jaeda Lily Miller as Allie, and Vienna Leacock as Angela | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

In another photo, the dedicated schoolteacher seems to be teaching her eager young students about the solar system.

Pascale Hutton as Rosemary and Jack Wagner as Bill | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

Fan-favorite characters will also be back in the new season, including Hutton as Elizabeth’s best friend Rosemary, who appears to be doling out some of her signature advice in this photo.

Kevin McGarry as Nathan | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

Who’s on the other side of Rosemary’s pointed speech? It looks like Mountie Nathan. Could she be giving him some tips on how to navigate his feelings for Elizabeth?

Ben Rosenbaum as Mike, Natasha Burnett as Minnie, and Loretta Walsh as Florence | ©2024 Hallmark Media/Photographer: Ricardo Hubbs

Beloved supporting characters, including Mike Hickam (Ben Rosenbaum), Minnie Canfield (Natasha Burnett), and Florence Yost (Loretta Walsh), will also appear in When Calls the Heart Season 11.

When Calls the Heart Season 11 premieres Sunday, April 7 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

For more on the entertainment world and exclusive interviews, subscribe to Showbiz Cheat Sheet’s YouTube channel.