Spring is nearly here, and Hallmark is getting ready for the change of seasons with a fresh slate of rom-coms and mysteries. The network’s March lineup includes movies with Hallmark stars such as Tyler Hynes, Sarah Drew, and Katherine Barrell.

Several of this month’s Hallmark Channel debuts, including Guiding Emily, Come Fly With Me, and The More Love Grows, previously aired on Hallmark Movies & Mysteries, so if you missed them last year, now is your chance to catch up. Plus, new episodes of The Way Home Season 2 continue to air on Sunday nights throughout the month. Keep reading for our rundown of the Hallmark movie schedule for March 2024.

Sarah Drew stars in ‘Guiding Emily’

In Guiding Emily, Sarah Drew plays Emily, whose life changes after losing her eyesight. Meanwhile, the guide dog who is supposed to help her is struggling with this training. Through a series of missed encounters, both overcome their obstacles and find each other. Antonio Cupo and Will and Grace alum Eric McCormack also star.

Guiding Emily airs Saturday, March 2 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

‘Come Fly With Me’ features Heather Hemmens and Niall Matter

In Come Fly With Me, Heather Hemmens plays an Air Force pilot who must find a way to balance flying, family, and her budding romance with a widowed dad (Niall Matter) after she lands a spot on the Thunderbirds team.

Come Fly With Me airs Saturday, March 9 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

‘Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch’ airs on Hallmark Mystery

Hallmark Movies & Mysteries gets a new name – Hallmark Mystery – and a new movie this month. Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch stars Brooke D’Orsay and Gilles Marini. Lauren Elliot (D’Orsay) is a psychologist who lands a job as a performance coach at a Paris-based fashion house. When the company’s business manager turns up dead, Lauren must find the culprit with the help of French detective André Duvreuil (Marini).

Crimes of Fashion: Killer Clutch airs Friday, March 15 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Mystery.

The Hallmark movie schedule for March also includes ‘The More Love Grows’

Rachel Boston plays a married mom who is blindsided by her husband’s request for a separation in The More Love Grows. As she navigates the big changes in her life, she adopts a dog and gets to know a handsome veterinarian (Warren Christie).

The More Love Grows airs Saturday, March 16, at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

‘Shifting Gears’ premieres March 23

Shifting Gears is the first movie in Hallmark’s “Make Her Mark” directing program. Directed by Signed, Sealed, Delivered star Yan-Kay Crystal Lowe, it stars Katherine Barrell as Jess, who works as a mechanic at her family’s garage in Detroit. Money is tight, so when she gets the chance to compete on an automotive restoration show, she seizes the opportunity. But she’s far from thrilled when she discovers that one of the other contestants is her ex-boyfriend Luke (Tyler Hynes).

Shifting Gears airs Saturday, March 23 at 8 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

