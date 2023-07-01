Stephen Huszar and Kate Cassidy star in 'A Royal Christmas Crush,' one of two new Christmas movies airing on Hallmark this July.

Forget beach days and barbecues. Hallmark Channel is hanging up the holly for its annual “Christmas in July” programming event. This year’s jolly celebration includes two brand-new movie premieres, as well as marathons of fan-favorite Christmas movies all month long.

‘A Royal Christmas Crush’ premieres July 8

Stephen Huszar of Chesapeake Shores and Arrow’s Katie Cassidy co-star in A Royal Christmas Crush, which airs July 8 at 8 p.m. ET.

Cassidy plays Ava Jensen, an architect who teams up with her Uncle Karl (Charlie Ebbs) to build an elaborate ice castle for the royal family of Fríðrland. The castle is part of a 200-year-old tradition that sees the family gather at the ice castle to relax ahead of the annual Royal Christmas Ball. While in Fríðrland, Ava meets Prince Henry (Huszar), heir to the throne and one of the most eligible bachelors in the world. Henry is charmed by Ava, but the palace’s scheming director of logistics, Brigitta (Angela Besharah) has big plans to pair the prince up with her own daughter, Sigrid (Kathryn Kohut).

‘Take Me Back for Christmas’ premieres July 15

Kimberly-Ann Truong in 'Take Me Back for Christmas'

Vanessa Lengies of True Lies and Corey Sevier of Hallmark’s A Dog Lover’s Guide to Dating star in Take Me Back for Christmas. It airs July 15 at 8 p.m.

Renée (Lengies) has always dreamed of starting her own business. But she put her dream on hold when her mom got sick. Now, 10 years after she and her husband Aaron (Sevier) moved back to the suburbs, she’s officially stuck in a rut with mounting bills and a dead-end job at a local gift shop. All that is putting stress on her normally happy marriage. After a particularly disheartening day at work, an elf running the Santa display grants Renée a Christmas wish. She wishes for a different life, and then wakes up and discovers she’s the CEO of one of the most successful meal kit delivery companies in the world. Plus, her mom is still alive. But in this version of her life, she’s no longer married to Aaron. So, she embarks on a desperate attempt to win him back and the two begin to fall in love all over again. But is rewriting the past really the best way to move forward?

Hallmark takes a trip to Hawaii in ‘Aloha Heart’

In addition to new Christmas movies, Hallmark will also air a new Hawaii-set movie this July. Aloha Heart stars Kanoa Goo as Manu, who is at odds with his family over the future of their hotel. He wants to modernize so they can stay competitive with bigger resorts, but they’re resistant to change. Sara (Taylor Cole), a guest at the hotel, is an environmentalist with lots of suggestions for how to make the hotel more sustainable. At first, her overzealous approach rubs Manu the wrong way, but gradually, he realizes he and Sara are kindred spirits.

Aloha Heart airs July 29 at 8 p.m. ET.

‘When Calls the Heart’ Season 10 premieres July 30

The end of July also brings the return of When Calls the Heart to Hallmark Channel. Season 10 of the period drama premieres Sunday, July 30 at 9 p.m. ET on Hallmark Channel.

A preview for the upcoming season promises more heartfelt moments for Elizabeth (Erin Krakow), Lucas (Chris McNally), Rosemary (Pascale Hutton), and other fan-favorite Hope Valley residents.

“You know what I’ve learned about love? It can’t be measured, or contained, or used up,” Elizabeth tells her fiancé Lucas in the clip (via YouTube). “The more you love, the more you can love.”

