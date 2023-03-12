HGTV Stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall Were Investigated For Involvement in ‘Scam’ Real Estate Classes

Flip or Flop stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall were once investigated for their involvement in scam real estate courses. Here’s what happened and how the HGTV stars were involved in a grift that cost customers thousands of dollars.

Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall | Gregg DeGuire/WireImage

HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall were investigated for involvement in ‘scam’ classes

In October 2019, The Hollywood Reporter reported that HGTV stars Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall were being investigated for their involvement in scam classes held by Zurixx LLC.

The Utah-based company held free real estate courses endorsed by the Flip or Flop stars. At the events, attendees were asked to pay for a three-day class costing $1,997. Those who paid for classes were then taught how to apply for new credit cards and increase their credit limits on existing cards.

Instructors would then suggest using the credit cards to pay for additional training costing more than $41,000.

When customers complained, Zurixx offered refunds only if customers signed an agreement preventing them from speaking to regulators or leaving negative reviews.

The Federal Trade Commission put a temporary stop on the classes, calling them “bogus” and “misleading.”

‘Flip or Flop’ stars Tarek, Christina El Moussa under fire after complaints about their flipping classes https://t.co/HqcVFNdSvD pic.twitter.com/iSGnChdBOs — East Bay Times (@EastBayTimes) October 27, 2016

1 victim of the scam said the Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall classes were ‘ruining people’s lives’

Some victims of the Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall real estate courses were deeply affected by the financial impact of the Zurixx LLC scam.

An attendee named Wendy Sisk contacted the Florida Attorney General after paying $80,000 for the classes. She was nearly $90,000 in debt.

“It’s devastating,” Sisk told In Touch in March 2017. “They are ruining people’s lives.

Will Tarek and Christina El Moussa ever get back together? https://t.co/eL92BpZ3lP pic.twitter.com/P70OReNBKP — Us Weekly (@usweekly) February 26, 2017

HGTV responded to the claims against the ‘Flip or Flop’ stars

Zurixx LLC gave a statement responding to the claims of their scam. The company said they welcomed the scrutiny and anticipated “a positive outcome as we work directly and openly with the agencies involved” (per The Hollywood Reporter).

Although Tarek El Moussa and Christina Hall did not respond directly to complaints about the scam, HGTV gave a statement.

“HGTV, its sister networks, and its parent company are neither associated or affiliated with Zurixx, nor are we involved in any of our talents’ personal business associations with Zurixx,” said the network (per House Beautiful).