Lil Meow Meow is celebrating his birthday with a tour announcement and several symbolic gifts from fans. That includes new streaming numbers on Agust D songs like “Daechwita” and “People.” Here’s what the BTS ARMY has planned for Suga’s birthday in 2023.

When is Suga from BTS’ birthday?

Suga of boy band BTS aka Bangtan Boys is seen at ‘The Devil’s Deal’ VIP Screening | Han Myung-Gu/WireImage via Getty Images

He’s a rapper, songwriter, and producer, appearing in BTS’ rap line and branching out to work on solo music. Suga celebrates his birthday on March 9. As the only BTS member with a March birthday, Suga is the Pisces of this K-pop group.

Even Jimin noticed Suga’s birthday rapidly approaching during a V Live, saying, “‘Suga’s birthday is coming up’ there are only around three days left until Suga hyung’s birthday. I think time really goes so quickly.”

How BTS fans are celebrating Suga’s birthday in 2023

BTS received lavish birthday gifts from fans, including a gold bar for the “Golden Maknae,” Jungkook. As a result, the K-pop group paused receiving presents — and ARMYs have to get more creative when celebrating birthdays.

As with other BTS members, fans set specific streaming goals for songs featuring the rapper. On Spotify, fans are aiming for 235 million plays on “Daechwita,” 100 million plays on “People,” and 180 million plays on PSY’s “That That.”

On YouTube, ARMYs want to reach 415 million views on the “That That” music video — as of March 6, the project already has over 413 million views.

Some Twitter users are giving away Suga-themed merchandise. Additionally, there are billboards and advertisements featuring the rapper scattered across the globe, including displays at Incheon Airport terminal 1.

This year, ARMYs created a 5-day “flash” charity project benefiting Another Way of Seeing, a nonprofit organization “creating a pathway for the visually impaired to communicate with the world.” In February, fans created a shared charity initiative to commemorate both J-Hope and Suga’s birthdays.

Some ARMYs even purchased tickets to Suga’s (aka Agust D’s) upcoming solo tour — which begins in 2023. Ticketmaster users registered for tickets via a presale code. Of course, most dates sold out before general sales even became available.

BTS’ Suga is going on a solo tour in 2023 — Here’s what we know about the Agust D tour

For the first time, BTS’ Suga will host a tour as a solo artist. This freedom is predominately thanks to the K-pop group’s time to pursue solo projects. J-Hope released Jack in the Box, becoming the first K-pop artist to headline Lollapalooza Chicago. With D-2 debuting in 2020, Suga will perform live for ARMYs minus the other boy band members.

As noted on Live Nation, “produced by HYBE, BIGHIT MUSIC and Live Nation, the tour begins with two nights in Belmont Park, NY at UBS Arena on April 26 and 27 and continues across the U.S. with stops in Newark, Rosemont, and Los Angeles.” Now, music by Agust D is available on most major streaming platforms.