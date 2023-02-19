‘How I Met Your Father’ Cast Wants Jennifer Coolidge to Play 1 Unseen Character

Hulu has booked numerous exciting guest stars for How I Met Your Father, including original How I Met Your Mother cast members Cobie Smulders and Neil Patrick Harris. Plus, season 2 has featured the likes of Meghan Trainer, Josh Peck, Michael McDonald, Eden Sher, and more. But can fans expect to see one of the most sought-out actors in Hollywood in an upcoming episode?

‘How I Met Your Father’ cast reveals dream role for Jennifer Coolidge on the Hulu series

During an interview with ET Canada, How I Met Your Father cast members Hilary Duff, Tien Tran, and Chris Lowell discussed season 2. And when the interviewer asked the stars who they would want to play older versions of themselves, Tran revealed which actor she dreamed of portraying Ellen and Jesse’s mother.

“Can I share who I want our mom to be?” Tran said, to which Lowell encouraged her. “I want Jennifer Coolidge to be our mom. Jesse and Ellen’s mom. I think she would be absolutely perfect. I would love to see Jennifer play an Iowan mom.”

We will take any chance we can to see a reunion between Hilary Duff and Jennifer Coolidge, who starred together in A Cinderella Story in 2004. Unfortunately, we imagine Coolidge’s schedule is pretty busy nowadays after her award-winning role in The White Lotus. But hopefully, Tran’s dream of Coolidge joining the How I Met Your Father cast as Ellen and Jesse’s mother comes true one day.

Who would play the older versions of Ellen and Jesse?

As How I Met Your Father fans know, cast member Kim Cattrall plays Future Sophie in the Hulu series. But who would play Future Ellen and Future Jesse?

“I’m kind of obsessed with Michelle Yeoh right now,” Tran admitted. “I would have to learn how to do martial arts and ballet. But I think I can do that.”

Duff pointed out, “Or Ellen just has that hidden away from all of us for now.” Laughing, Lowell added, “It just comes out later.”

So Michelle Yeoh is the dream casting for Future Ellen in How I Met Your Father. But what about Future Jesse?

“I have no idea who would be a good older Jesse,” Lowell said. “Maybe Neil Patrick Harris.”

Might we suggest Jason Lewis? We know there’s history between Cattrall and Lewis after the whole Sex and the City drama, but this is just a dream casting, after all. Or perhaps Rob Lowe can be a good choice for Future Jesse. We’re willing to hear all options.

Which other stars are joining the cast in ‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2?

It’s unlikely that fans will see future versions of the How I Met Your Father cast before the end of the series — if we’ll see them at all. But thanks to the trailer, there are a few guest stars who we know will appear in season 2.

Mark Consuelos and Constance Marie will play Valentina’s parents. Kim Cattrall’s Sex and the City co-star John Corbett will appear as a new love interest for Sophie. And Michael Cimino stars as an unknown character.

New episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2 air Tuesdays on Hulu.