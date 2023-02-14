‘How I Met Your Father’: Who Is Deirdre? Why Eden Sher Looks Familiar

Four episodes into the new How I Met Your Father season on Hulu, the show has already featured plenty of exciting guest stars. From Meghan Trainer as Ramona to Michael McDonald as Warren, season 2 is stacked. We also can’t forget Neil Patrick Harris’ return as Barney Stinson. And How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 4’s big guest star was Eden Sher as Pathetic Deirdre.

[Spoiler alert: This article contains spoilers from How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 4, “Pathetic Deirdre.”]

‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Episode 4 cast includes Eden Sher as Pathetic Deirdre

How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 4, “Pathetic Deirdre,” didn’t paint Sophie and Valentina in the most gracious light when they sought out their old college friend, Deirdre Stracke, played by Eden Sher.

After helping Ellen prepare for her first day at Goliath Market, Sophie and Valentina felt bad about themselves. They were jealous that they had been in New York City longer than Ellen, yet she was already more advanced in her career than they were in theirs. As a result, viewers learned what Sophie and Valentina did when feeling pitiful — they called Deirdre, whom they nicknamed “Pathetic Deirdre.”

Sophie and Valentina were friends with Deirdre in college, and she always seemed down in the dumps. So a brunch with her was like an ego boost for them. However, it turned out that Deirdre’s career was taking off, just like Ellen’s.

When Sophie and Valentina contacted Deirdre about getting brunch, she replied that she had a book reading. Refusing to believe that Deirdre was succeeding, Sophie and Valentina attended the event and learned that their “friend” thought they were the pathetic ones.

Deirdre’s book was She-Tox: How to Rid Your Life of Toxic Friendships. And once she noticed Sophie and Valentina at the book reading, she called them onstage to apologize to them. A fight ensued over whose lives were more tragic, and Deirdre’s fans, the “She-Toxers,” turned on her. They claimed that Deirdre was a “fraud” and hadn’t reformed from her past toxic self.

The audience booed Eden Sher’s character in How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 4, and Sophie and Valentina left to get “day drunk.”

Eden Sher starred in ‘The Middle’ before ‘How I Met Your Father’

How I Met Your Father fans might recognize Eden Sher from another popular sitcom — The Middle. The actor starred as Sue Heck, the daughter of the show’s central family, in all nine seasons of the ABC series.

Aside from The Middle, Sher appeared in Weeds, Sons & Daughters, The O.C., Party Down, Sonny With a Chance, Superstore, Jane the Virgin, and Lopez vs. Lopez. She is also known for voicing Star Butterfly in Star vs. the Forces of Evil on Disney XD.

Sher’s film credits include Veronica Mars, The Outcasts, and Step Sisters.

It’s unclear if Eden Sher will reprise her role as Pathetic Deirdre in later episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2. But fans should keep a lookout for Deirdre and her book, She-Tox: How to Rid Your Life of Toxic Friendships.

‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 Episode 4 sets up episode 5

Aside from Eden Sher’s introduction as Deirdre in How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 4, “Pathetic Deirdre” also featured a falling out between Sid and Jesse.

After watching Meredith, played by Leighton Meester, walk all over Jesse while filming a tour announcement video, Sid couldn’t hide his feelings about his best friend’s girlfriend. Sid told Jesse the truth — Meredith didn’t love him. Unfortunately, Jesse wasn’t willing to believe Sid, and he stormed out of Pemberton’s.

Back at their apartment, Jesse told Sid that he shouldn’t come to his Long Island concert because Sid didn’t support him. But, hopefully, this conflict will be resolved in episode 5, which features Jesse’s first show.

The synopsis for How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 5, “Ride or Die,” reads, “Sophie and Val have conflicting feelings about brunch with Val’s parents. The gang attends Jesse’s Long Island show.”

New episodes of How I Met Your Father Season 2 air Tuesdays on Hulu.

