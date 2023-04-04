‘How I Met Your Father’: Will Sophie End up With Jesse?

Everyone wants to know who the father is in How I Met Your Father on Hulu. A very vocal part of the fandom is confident it’s Sid, while others are sold on Jesse. And some viewers have no idea what the answer is; they’re just here to enjoy the ride. But after watching the first half of How I Met Your Father Season 2, Jesse is undoubtedly the frontrunner to win Sophie’s heart.

Hilary Duff as Sophie and Christopher Lowell as Jesse | Patrick Wymore/Hulu

Sparks instantly flew between Sophie and Jesse during the How I Met Your Father series premiere. The moment they met, Jesse liked Sophie (and Sid, being the friend that he is, called him out on his feelings). But with Jesse still reeling from his proposal fail and Sophie pursuing relationships with Ian and Drew, the two remained friends for the majority of season 1.

They finally confronted their feelings, kissed, went on a date, and slept together. However, when Jesse professed his love for Sophie (à la Ted from the parent series) in his sleep, she freaked and bailed on their relationship. But after a heart-to-heart with Robin, Sophie decided to pursue things with Jesse. Unfortunately, she was a few minutes late as Jesse was rekindling his romance with awful Meredith.

Since Sophie and Jesse still belonged to the same friend group, they had some awkward run-ins at the beginning of How I Met Your Father Season 2. The two decided to “sort of” hit “the reset button” in episode 3, and they’ve been cordial around one another ever since. But they’ve shared plenty of moments throughout the season that tells us their relationship is far from over.

And most recently, Jesse admitted to Ellen that he still had feelings for Sophie. But when he decided to pursue them, Sophie started dating Robert, played by John Corbett. Jesse tried to move on, but Valentina later found a love song he wrote for Sophie in How I Met Your Father Season 2 Episode 11. She promised to keep his secret, but Valentina also stuffed the song into the lost-and-found box at Pemberton’s.

‘How I Met Your Father’ Season 2 will likely end with Sophie and Jesse getting back together

We don’t have all the answers regarding Sophie’s love life in How I Met Your Father. But based on clues, we believe she will get back together with Jesse by the end of season 2. This season has made it abundantly clear that Sophie and Jesse are the “will they/won’t they” couple of the Hulu series.

There are many longing stares, miscommunication, almost confessions, and everything television writers utilize to create the perfect slow burn. From Sophie and Jesse’s heart-to-heart on Valentine’s Day to Valentina purposefully placing Jesse’s love song back in the box, we’re confident the two will rekindle their relationship by the season 2 finale.

During an interview with TVLine, How I Met Your Father showrunners Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger discussed where the final season 2 episodes would take Sophie and Jesse’s relationship.

“Jesse is trying to transition into friend mode at this point,” Berger shared. “I think he feels like they’ve tried it, it didn’t work, it’s time to move on. But he still has such a fondness for Sophie and cares about her so deeply that when he hears that this is an important thing to her, he instinctively, immediately wants to be there for her, but I think that’s coming more from a place of a loving friend than anything else.”

As for why Valentina put Jesse’s song back in the lost-and-found box, Aptaker said, “I think there’s a part of [Valentina] that doesn’t think that Sophie is better off with anyone but Jesse. And there’s a little bit of a ‘let’s see what happens’ agent of chaos vibe there. Val’s not ready to let this go, but she also doesn’t want to directly rock the boat too much.”

So it sounds like Jesse will be instrumental in helping Sophie find her dad. And even though his intentions are purely friendly, it’ll be difficult for them to deny their chemistry. Plus, Sophie will undoubtedly find Jesse’s love song. As for what the future holds for them past the season 2 finale, we’ll leave that up to the writers.

Is Jesse the father?

The jury is still out on who is the father of Sophie’s son in How I Met Your Father. But as of the writing of this article, the only option that makes sense to us is Jesse.

Sophie hasn’t shown any signs of having romantic feelings for Sid or Charlie (even though that could happen further down the line). She broke things off with Drew because her feelings for Jesse were too strong. And Ian has only appeared in four episodes.

Of course, there is still a lot of life left in this show. So anything is possible if How I Met Your Father runs for (hopefully) many more seasons. As they say, timing is everything.

How I Met Your Father Season 2 returns with new episodes on Tuesday, May 23, on Hulu.