How Much Are Kate Middleton’s Favorite Espadrille Sandals?

Kate Middleton is known for her timeless style. Whenever she attends a royal engagement, she looks flawless. The Princess of Wales sometimes wears espadrilles during events. How much do Kate’s espadrilles cost? Here’s what we know.

Queen Elizabeth II was not fond of wedge heels

Kate loves wearing wedge heels. However, the late Queen Elizabeth II wasn’t fond of the shoe style. Royal women were reportedly prohibited from wearing wedge heels in front of the queen.

“The queen isn’t a fan of wedged shoes,” a source tells Vanity Fair. “She really doesn’t like them, and it’s well known among the women in the family.”

Surprisingly, Kate was seen wearing espadrilles during an event with the queen in 2019. They both attended the Royal Horticultural Society Chelsea Flower Show. It’s possible the queen relaxed her rules later.

Meghan Markle also likes wedge heels. She was seen wearing a pair of black wedges during a 2019 Australian trip. She paired the shoes with a black dress featuring striped designs.

Kate aims for fashion and comfort. She has also been seen wearing sneakers during less formal events. During another Chelsea Flower Show event, Kate wore a shirt from M.i.h with wide-legged pants and white Superga Cotu Classic 2750 sneakers, reports Insider. Some royal watchers took to social media to talk about the look and give their opinions on Kate’s footwear.

How much are Kate Middleton’s espadrilles?

Kate usually wears Castañer’s Carina espadrilles in the color “toasted.” As of this writing, the full price is $200. Both the interior and exterior of the shoes are made from sheep leather.

The shoes also come in black, blue, gold, green, red, and sand. If you’re looking for something under $200, these are good options. The blue, green, red, and sand espadrilles cost $150. The black and gold espadrilles are $175 and $195, respectively.

How Kate Middleton stays comfortable in high heels

Kate is often seen wearing high heels during major royal events. Many have wondered how she stays comfortable. It was revealed the princess wears leather insoles inside her shoes. According to Vanity Fair, Kate favors Alice Bow insoles, which are made by British designer Rachel Bowditch.

Etiquette expert Myka Meier, the founder of Beaumont Etiquette, says Kate also wears non-slip tights from John Lewis, a UK-based high-end department store, according to Insider. The tights cost around $6.38 and come with gel strips attached to the bottom of each foot.

Royal expert Victoria Arbiter tells Insider that Queen Elizabeth influenced the protocol for wearing stockings during royal engagements. It is customary for royal women to cover their legs when attending an event.

“You never see a royal without their nude stockings,” Arbiter tells the publication. “I would say that’s really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the queen required.”

