How To Watch TLC’s New Series ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ Season 1 — Air Time and Premiere Date

With the major success of Seeking Sister Wife, TLC is gearing up for another major success with its new spinoff show, Seeking Brother Husband. Shifting from polygamy to polyandry, TLC fans finally get to see the flip side of plural relationships. If you’re eager to watch this must-see new series, here’s everything you need to know about the season 1 premiere, including the air date and time.

Chara, Patrick and Noble, ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ | TLC

What TLC fans can expect from ‘Seeking Brother Husband’

In a way, Seeking Brother Husband is a follow-up to the 2017 TLC special Brother Husbands, which followed the wife, Amanda, and her two husbands, Jeremy and Chad, and their combined five children. Unfortunately, Brother Husbands didn’t gain the momentum needed for a whole series, so it never made it past the one-time special.

For years, audiences have complained to TLC about the lack of diversity, as in the past, they’ve only shown polygamist families but never the opposite. For the first time in TV history, audiences can finally watch an entire season of polyamorous families from the viewpoint of polyandry.

When and where to watch ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ Season 1

Seeking Brother Husband is TLC’s all-new original series that follows four polyandrous families at different stages of adding another husband. TLC fans hope the new series will explain why these families choose this unorthodox lifestyle. “To do this lifestyle successfully, you have to be willing to go outside of your own comfort zones,” Kenya, a woman seeking a third husband, says in the trailer.

Kenya, Carl and Tiger, ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ | TLC

The inaugural season of Seeking Brother Husband premieres on TLC on Sunday, March 26, at 10 pm EST. Viewers who don’t have basic cable can subscribe to discovery+ for $5.99 a month, where the show is automatically added to the platform at the premiere time.

Meet the four families joining ‘Seeking Brother Husband’

The first couple joining Seeking Brother Husband, Kenya and Carl have been married for 26 years because of their philosophical connection. To fulfill Kenya’s emotional and physical needs, the couple added Tiger as a second husband 10 years ago. Now they’re in the process of seeking a third husband to add to the family.

Next are newlyweds Elisa and Mike, who dated a long time before getting married and are ready for a change. Elisa has a strong desire to have multiple husbands and hopes Mike can keep up with her polyandrous lifestyle.

Kim, Dustin and Vinson, ‘Seeking Brother Husband’ | TLC

The third family consists of Kim and Dustin, who has been married for 11 years. They added Vinson as their first brother husband, and Kim has a strong marriage with both men. The three of them worry that adding a third will change the dynamic.

The fourth couple, Chara and Patrick, have been together for 13 years. And while they’ve drifted apart, they’ve maintained their marriage because of their emotional bond. Chara added another husband, Noble, to fulfill Chara’s needs.

Seeking Brother Husband premieres March 26 at 10 pm EST on TLC and discovery+.