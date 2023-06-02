Where Is IBLP Leader Bill Gothard in 2023?

The Duggar family is under the spotlight thanks to the 2023 docuseries, Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. The miniseries exposes the Institute in Basic Life Principles — better known as IBLP — and how the religious teachings shaped the Duggar family’s values. Bill Gothard is the IBLP leader. So, where is Gothard in 2023? Here’s what to know.

Where is Bill Gothard in 2023? He’s the leader of IBLP, the religious group made famous by the Duggar family

Bill Gothard founded the Institute in Basic Life Principles — the ultra-conservative Christian organization made famous by the Duggar family. Those who follow IBLP typically don’t believe in birth control, thus often giving them large families. They also believe in homeschooling in order to push more Christian teachings from the Bible, and there’s a strong belief that women should be submissive and meek.

Gothard first obtained a degree in Biblical studies from Wheaton College, and he went on to get a graduate degree in Christian education. He began creating IBLP during his time in graduate school. After just a few years of sharing his principles with conservative Christians, IBLP founds its footing. Aside from the Duggar family, other big names, including Sarah Palin, Mike Huckabee, and Rick Perry follow IBLP.

Over the years, Gothard has been accused of sexually harassing over 30 women. Several women sued IBLP for “inappropriate/unauthorized touching” while working under the organization. This ultimately led him to stand down from his position.

Gothard never married, as he claimed he postponed marriage in order to dedicate his time to his organization and spreading the good word of God. While he believed all women should be married, some men receive an exemption if it’s God’s will.

So, where is Gothard in 2023? It seems he remains active in religious communities even though he no longer leads IBLP. He’s still active on social media and in his schooling systems he founded, which include Embassy University and Oak Brook College. With that said, Oak Brook College of Law announced plans to distance itself from IBLP following accusations against Gothard in 2014.

A Reddit user claimed Gothard lives back in his hometown in Illinois. “He was injured in a fall last year and spent some months in a care facility,” the Reddit user wrote. “He’s back at the home he was born in now.”

Jinger Duggar condemned IBLP teachings in her memoir

Jinger Duggar isn’t in Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets. But she discussed Bill Gothard’s teaching in her memoir, Becoming Free Indeed.

“A few years ago, it became abundantly clear to me that this man I had always looked up to as a model Christian was, in fact, no better than the false teachers Jesus and Paul described,” she wrote. “Gothard was not only teaching his own principles instead of Christ’s but reportedly harming those closest to him.”

“So many I know and love have decided Christianity is not for them because all they ever knew was Gothard’s version of it,” she wrote in another passage. “They assume God is oppressive and overbearing, just like Gothard’s theology. When they see so-called Christians treating others poorly, and leaders like Gothard accepting it, they think God is like that too. My heart goes out to them. I can understand why they don’t want anything to do with Christianity.”

While Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar acknowledged how Gothard has failed in the past, they continue to practice IBLP teachings. “The public accusations against Dr. Gothard in recent years are troubling and grievous,” they said in a statement, according to NBC. “However, our faith in God is not based on following a fallible human man …. Truth is truth, even if the messenger fails.”

Shiny Happy People: Duggar Family Secrets releases on June 2, 2023, on Prime Video.

How to get help: If you or someone you know has been sexually abused, text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741 for free and confidential support.

