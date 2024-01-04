Ina Garten knows how to throw an intimate dinner party. But some fans couldn't help but question Garten's interesting candles on her New Year's Eve dinner table.

Ina Garten knows how to throw a New Year’s Eve party. And we’re not talking about a massive bash with hundreds of guests. Rather, the Barefoot Contessa star has a knack for creating an intimate dinner party experience complete with delicious food, tasty drinks, and plenty of conversation.

Garten rang in the new year across the ocean this year, celebrating the event at her home in Paris. And while she kept it small and elegant, fans couldn’t help but notice one “wonky” feature happening in her dinner photo.

Ina Garten’s New Year’s Eve photo had everyone talking about her candles

Garten has not been secretive about her dreamy Paris apartment. Anyone who knows the Food Network star knows that she and her husband, Jeffrey, remodeled the European abode several years ago and love jetting off to enjoy anything from an upscale holiday to a laid-back vacation in France. This year, Garten hosted a small dinner gathering to welcome 2024, but when she posted the photo to Instagram, fans couldn’t help but notice that her candles were all out of sorts within the candle holder.

“Who arranged those candles?” someone questioned, as the candelabras clearly showed the candles uneven and appearing lopsided. However, Garten was quick to set the record straight. “That’s the way the candelabras are designed — they’re supposed to be wonky!” she replied.

“It took my brain a bit to adjust but I bet they look cool when they’re lit,” another person wrote in response to the candles. Another user said they thought it was just their own “eyes” playing tricks on them. But no, the wonky candelabras were a signature part of Garten’s table setting.

It’s unclear with whom Garten spent the evening, as there were four table settings (presumably one for Jeffrey), but she did write to her fans that she hoped everyone was spending their New Year’s Eve “with people they love.”

Many of Ina Garten’s followers loved her chic French look

Garten’s table setting received plenty of reactions from fans, and people loved the “wonky” candelabras. Garten once revealed that she spent plenty of time and money remodeling her Paris apartment to exactly what she wanted, and it’s clear that she loves spending time there.

“Crooked candles — so French ‘I don’t give a merde’ chic,” one user commented. “It’s the idiosyncrasies that make Paris so imperfectly perfect to me.”

“I love the crooked candles and unique candelabras! It adds to the charm and simplicity of your beautiful table!” another person said.

Garten didn’t reveal exactly what was on her New Year’s Eve menu, but she did post a video in a local Paris cheese shop indicating that her menu consisted of at least one cheesy item. Although Garten doesn’t seem to film her Food Network show much anymore, she still stays active on Instagram and lets fans into her daily life. It appears Garten also spent Christmas in Paris, indicating in her photo caption that she hadn’t been over there in quite some time but was “happy to be back.”